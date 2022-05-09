Kareena Kapoor's yoga coach shares steps to nail a headstand and its many benefits in new video: Watch here

Yoga's Headstand or Sirsasana, also known as the king of all asanas, is one of the most intimidating poses if you are just a beginner. However, according to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's yoga coach - Anshuka Parwani - this pose can become easy and enjoyable once a person starts practising it. Of course, when you begin doing the Headstand or Sirsasana, always practise under the guidance of an instructor. However, if you are someone who has been practising the pose for a while and need some tips to better yourself, Anshuka Parwani has a guide for you. Today, she posted a step-by-step guide of herself doing the pose.

On Monday, Anshuka, who trains celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, posted a video titled 'How To Ace A Headstand' on Instagram. It showed the fitness coach practising the Headstand or Sirsasana while dictating the steps. "Inversion Heaven. It looks intimidating, but once you build up to it, it becomes so easy! Practising a headstand has so many benefits. If you have never done one before, please make sure you practice with a certified teacher first," Anshuka captioned the post. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor kills it during Yoga routine with Side Plank Variation: Read more)

Watch the video:

Headstand or Sirsasana Benefits:

Anshuka also mentioned the benefits of doing the yoga asana in her caption. She said that the pose boosts "happy and balanced hormones, calms your mind, strengthens your muscles, especially the core, enhances lung capacity and boosts digestion."

Headstand or Sirsasana Steps:

Read the steps do the Headstand or Sirsasana, narrated by Anshuka in the video.

The yoga coach said, "Start with Vajrasana (Diamond Pose) and grab opposite elbows. Interlock your fingers and reduce the space between your elbows. Make sure your shoulders are nice and protracted and raise your knees. Activate your core, walk in and raise one knee to your chest and then, the other and hold this position. Stay for a few seconds and build your strength. Extend one leg all the way to the top. When you feel more confident, extend the other leg."

Anshuka added, "Make sure you are protracted, your core is active, legs are tight, you feel strong and enjoy your headstand. To come down, slowly bend one knee and stay there, gently drop both the toes, come back down and don't forget that Child's Pose (Balasana)."

Note: Please practise this pose in the presence of a trained professional.