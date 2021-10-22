Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor Khan's bomber jacket, red lehenga sets fusion fashion trending
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan's bomber jacket, red lehenga sets fusion fashion trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan raises the bar of fashion goals this festive week as she sizzles in Puma's bomber jacket over bralette and red threadwork lehenga | Check video inside
Kareena Kapoor Khan's bomber jacket, red lehenga sets fusion fashion trending (Instagram/pumaindia)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 11:52 AM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

With Karwa Chauth followed by Diwali in the coming days, festivities and excuses to slay are lined up and who better to take sartorial cues from than Bollywood's style queen Kareena Kapoor Khan. Setting fusion fashion trending, Kareena raised the bar of fashion goals this festive week as she sizzled in Puma's bomber jacket over bralette and red threadwork lehenga.

Shooting for an advertorial, Kareena set the Internet on fire as pictures and videos from her latest photoshoot flooded social media platforms. They feature Bebo donning a turquoise blue bralette top that came with multicoloured pastel floral prints all over.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Kareena teamed it with a contrasting bright red high waist lehenga. Made of chanderi silk, the lehenga came with beautiful detailed threadwork.

As the whiff of winter chill floats in the air, Kareena layered the ensemble with a track jacket that brought fierce femininity to sport-inspired style. The bomber came with ribbed trims, bold piping and a wildflower print all over.

RELATED STORIES

Pulling back her tresses into a stylish bun, Kareena flaunted a simple choker necklace from Puma and completed her fushion fashion with a pair of sneakers from the same brand.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kareena amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kareena set fans on frenzy.

The lehenga is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree, which boasts of contemporary clothing with Indian aesthetic and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. Their red lehenga comes with an off shoulder printed top and the set originally costs 20,000 on the designer website.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan's red lehenga from Label Anushree (labelanushree.com)

 

On the other hand, the bomber jacket is credited to London-based luxury retailer Liberty in its first ever collaboration with Puma that boasts of creating a unified story which centres around fearless, powerful and creative women. The track jacket originally costs 12,999 on Puma's website.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's track jacket from Puma x Liberty (puma.com)

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor bomber jacket lehenga choli fusion fashion trends puma style viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aditi Rao Hydari cuts a perfect blend of ethnic and elegance in yellow

8

Sophie Choudry shines ‘bright like a diamond’ in a backless gown

Tahira Kashyap aces beachwear goals in yellow bikini, halter bralette top-skirt

Bipasha Basu's neon love at Maldives, in kaftan and poncho, is too hot to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP