Kareena Kapoor Khan's orange tie-dye H&M T-shirt won't burn hole in your pocket

The varied fashionable looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she rang in Karisma Kapoor's 47th birthday last month, continue to inspire our closet and our recent obsession is her clever comfort-first look in an orange tie-dye T-shirt which screams summer on an off-duty weekend. Kareena was spotted donning the tee with an artwork of American rock band 'Grateful Dead', on Karisma's mid-day birthday get-together at Rima Jain’s home and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

The pictures and videos flooding from the day feature the diva exiting the building and getting into her car but not before flaunting her casual fail-safe look as she waved to the shutterbugs. Made of cotton, the oversized T-shirt came with orange and yellow tie-dye pattern in a soft, printed jersey with a round neckline, dropped shoulders and elbow-length sleeves.

Kareena teamed it with a pair of distressed denim jeans and completed her attire with a pair of chunky white sneakers. Accessorising her look with a striking orange tote, a set of funky bracelets and a wristwatch, Kareena left her beautiful tresses open down her shoulders and opted to go sans makeup.

The orange and yellow tie-dye T-shirt is credited to Swedish clothing brand H&M that boasts of fast fashion. The printed T-shirt originally costs ₹1,299 on their website.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's orange and yellow tie-dye T-shirt from H&M (hm.com)

While Kareena's lounge-ready kaftan looks inspired many Bollywood divas to pick up the trend all throughout the past year of Covid-19, her easy-breezy maxi dresses or candy sleepwear looks too make heads turn for their chic and comfy looks. Kareena's roomy silhouette in a pink and white pyjama set on sister Karisma's birthday eve last month too set fashionistas on frenzy and we don't blame them as we continue to take sartorial cues from the diva to amp up our summer wardrobe's style game.

