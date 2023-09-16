Kareena Kapoor makes internet drool over her two classy looks in Rani pink thigh-slit dress and floral Sabyasachi saree

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix drama, Jaane Jaan. Yesterday, Kareena made the internet drool over her two fantastic and classy promotional looks in a Rani pink thigh-slit dress and a floral Sabyasachi saree. With the two sartorial moments, the OG style icon once again proved she is unstoppable with her style choices. Scroll through to check out Kareena Kapoor's photos from Jaane Jaan promotions.

Kareena Kapoor promoted Jaane Jaan in two outfits

Kareena Kapoor makes internet drool over her two classy looks from Jaane Jaan promotions. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and her stylist, Bhawna Sharma, shared pictures of the actor's promotional looks on Instagram. Bhawna captioned Bebo's photos, "Bebo, there ain't nobody like you," and "The OG queen in Rani pink." The first post shows the Jaane Jaan actor in a floral printed mint green saree decorated in blush pink and peach patterns. The second look features Kareena in a Rani pink button-down dress with a risque thigh-high slit. Read our download on both ensembles below.

The Sabyasachi chiffon saree in mint green shade features blush pink, peach and light green-hued floral prints and embroidered gold patti borders. Kareena wore it traditionally, with pleats on the front and pallu draped on the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. She wore the six yards with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline, fitted bust, a backless detail, and a cropped hem length.

Kareena styled the saree with gemstone-adorned dangling earrings and high heels. Lastly, she chose subtle smoky eyes, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy mauve lip shade, and light contouring for the glam picks. A side-parted low ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, the Rani pink dress Kareena wore for her second look features a collared neckline, full-length puffed sleeves, cinched cuffs, front button closures, a risque thigh-high slit, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a maxi-length hem.

Kareena styled the beauteous look with matching hot pink-coloured high-heel pumps, a chunky silver bracelet, and a matching chain link choker. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open locks, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, and light contouring for the glam picks.

About Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor will make her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X and will be released on Netflix on September 21. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

