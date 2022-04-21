Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor's red mini dress for attending mom Babita's birthday is worth 37k: Check out pics here

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended her mother Babita's 75th birthday party at dad Randhir Kapoor's home with Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor. She looked stunning in a red mini dress, worth ₹37k, for the party.
Kareena Kapoor's red mini dress for attending mom Babita's birthday is worth 37k: Check out pics here(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:03 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her mother Babita's 75th birthday on Wednesday. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family arrived at Randhir Kapoor's home to ring in the happy occasion. Pictures and videos of the family posing outside Randhir Kapoor's house went viral on social media, and Bebo's fans loved her chic and effortless look. She slipped into a minimal red mini dress for the birthday party and impressed the fashion police.

On Wednesday, April 20, Kareena and the rest of the Kapoor family celebrated veteran actor Babita's birthday with an intimate lunch at Randhir Kapoor's house. The 41-year-old actor slipped into a bright cherry red mini dress by Jason Wu for the occasion. The star's pictures show her posing for the cameras outside her father's house. Scroll ahead to see Kareena's birthday lunch look. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's yoga coach shares 5 asanas to relieve backache, fix posture, strengthen back muscles: Watch video)

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Jeh Ali Khan.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Kareena's pleated dress comes in a cherry red shade and mini hem length, flaunting the star's long legs. It also features collars, front button-up detail on the torso, which Kareena left open to create a plunging neck effect, long billowy sleeves with buttoned cuffs, cinched waist with a fabric bow belt, and a flared skirt with pleats.

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a bright red dress to attend the birthday party for her mom, Babita.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

If you wish to add Kareena's dress to your closet, we have found the price details for you. The ensemble is available on the Jason Wu website and is called the Short Pleated Dress. It is worth 37,727 (USD 495) approximately.

Price of the dress Kareena wore to the party.  (jasonwustudio.com)

Kareena accessorised her birthday lunch look with grey pointed high heels, a layered chain link gold necklace with chunky pendants, statement diamond rings, black-tinted sunglasses, and a tan mini shoulder bag with gold chain.

Kareena Kapoor teams the red dress with minimal accessories.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Kareena completed her glam picks by opting for a sleek high bun, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, bold winged eyeliner, and kohl-adorned eyes.

Meanwhile, Kareena will make her OTT debut with a Netflix murder mystery film directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. She is also waiting for the release of her much-delayed film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.

