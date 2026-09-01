Kareena Kapoor serves vintage glamour in 2003 Versace suit at Daayra trailer launch; internet calls her ‘iconic Bebo’

Kareena Kapoor has once again proved why she remains one of Bollywood’s enduring style icons. For the Mumbai trailer launch of her upcoming crime thriller Daayra, the actor ditched a contemporary runway look for a piece of fashion history. Kareena took to Instagram on August 31 and shared a carousel of glam pictures in a striking olive green pantsuit from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2003 collection. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor loves her bandana accessory; Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and others show how to style it )

Kareena Kapoor makes a case for archival fashion

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Styled by celebrity stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, the statement-making suit featured a structured blazer with a front zip and distinctive leather-harness trim detailing. The fitted jacket was paired with matching trousers, creating a sleek, streamlined silhouette. The military-inspired detailing added an edgy touch to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble, perfectly complementing the gritty aesthetic of her upcoming crime thriller.

The olive green colour added a utilitarian edge to the ensemble, while the sharp tailoring kept the look polished. The choice also appeared to complement Kareena’s role in Daayra, where she plays a cop, with the military-inspired elements lending the outfit a commanding edge.

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How Rhea styled Kareena's look

{{^usCountry}} Keeping the focus on the archival suit, Kareena’s accessories were carefully chosen without overwhelming the structured silhouette. She wore Irodori earrings from Mhari, priced at ₹14,847, and completed the jewellery with a ring by Studio Renn. For an additional dose of retro glamour, she added 1977 C sunglasses from Oliver Peoples, priced at $514. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping the focus on the archival suit, Kareena’s accessories were carefully chosen without overwhelming the structured silhouette. She wore Irodori earrings from Mhari, priced at ₹14,847, and completed the jewellery with a ring by Studio Renn. For an additional dose of retro glamour, she added 1977 C sunglasses from Oliver Peoples, priced at $514. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor kept her beauty look understated to let the dramatic tailoring take centre stage. Her rich brown hair was worn loose in soft waves, styled with a deep side sweep. Her makeup featured a glowing complexion, subtly smoky eyes and a nude lip.

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How the internet reacted

Kareena’s pictures quickly garnered attention, racking up thousands of likes and comments from fans. One Ibstagram user wrote, “Iconic Bebo (Kareena's nickname),” while another commented, “Forever beauty.” A fan called her the ‘queen of Bollywood,’ while one more commented, “What an icon.”

“Stunner forever,” wrote another, while a someone also called Kareena a ‘goddess’. Several others also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor will next headline Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. The investigative drama, reportedly inspired by true events, delves into the intricate interplay between crime, justice and punishment. It also examines how public reactions to a shocking incident can deepen divisions and shape societal opinions. Daayra is slated to hit theatres on September 18.