Kareena Kapoor loves her bandana accessory; Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and others show how to style it

Kareena Kapoor is making a strong case for adding a bandana to your vacation packing list. In her latest Instagram post, the actor showed how the timeless accessory can instantly elevate even the simplest beach look. She's not the only one, several celebrities have embraced the trend over the years. (Also read: Alia Bhatt ditches sequins for a handwoven Banarasi silk lehenga worth more than ₹1 lakh at Anshula Kapoor's reception ) From Kareena Kapoor’s beach look to Alia Bhatt’s wedding style, celebrities are making bandanas cool again. (Instagram) In her July 9 Instagram post, Kareena shared a carousel of vacation pictures along with the caption "Loving this bandana, as you can see." Throughout the post, she showcased the versatile accessory in chic holiday looks. In one outfit, she paired a printed bandana with a black bikini top and an oversized striped shirt, letting the statement piece take centre stage.

Take cues from celebrities to style your bandana If Kareena's latest post has inspired you, here are a few celebrity-approved ways to wear a bandana on your next vacation. Alia Bhatt gave traditional destination-wedding fashion a fresh bohemian twist by replacing the conventional dupatta with a purple bandhani headscarf styled in a gypsy-inspired way. To recreate her look, opt for a premium lightweight fabric such as georgette or silk with a traditional Indian print instead of regular cotton scarves.

Alia Bhatt styled a bandhani printed purple bandana with lehenga. (Instagram)

Fold the square scarf diagonally into a triangle, place the straight edge along your hairline, and bring the two corners back over your ears. Secure them with a double knot at the base of your skull, beneath your hair, and complete the look with loose textured waves, retro metallic sunglasses, and a mirror-work, print-mixed lehenga for a festive touch.

Neha Dhupia gave the traditional cotton paisley bandana an edgy makeover by styling it as a structured headband with a statement top knot. To recreate her look, fold a square bandana diagonally into a triangle and then continue folding it into a flat band around two to three inches wide. Place the centre of the band at the nape of your neck beneath your hair, bring both ends forward over your ears towards the crown, and secure them with a double knot slightly off-centre near the hairline. Let the decorative ends stand upright for a playful, fashion-forward finish. Kiara's bohemian look to Katrina's beachy style

Kiara Advani channels a sun-kissed bohemian aesthetic by pairing her hair accessory with her ensemble. She wore a backless, cowl-neck metallic halter crop top with flowing palazzo pants featuring a warm abstract print in shades of red, yellow and orange. Adding to the vacation-ready look, she styled a matching printed bandana gypsy-style across her forehead, with soft beachy waves cascading from underneath.