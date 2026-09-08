Kareena Kapoor shares trailer for Ritu Kumar’s new couture collection: ‘Some things really do come full circle’

Kareena Kapoor shared the trailer for designer Ritu Kumar’s new couture collection on Instagram on September 8, 2026. The video captures the actor wearing multiple stunning outfits from the collection, which includes works of designer Amrish Kumar.

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Sharing how special the experience of working with Ritu Kumar has been for her, Kareena wrote in the caption of the post, “Ritu Kumar has always held a very special place in my heart.”

“A beautiful piece that once belonged to the Begum of Bhopal was gifted to my mother-in-law, who wore it on her own wedding day. Years later, it was lovingly restored by Ritu Kumar for me to wear on mine. Knowing the story it carried, and then getting to add my own chapter to it, made my bond with the brand incredibly personal and special,” she continued.

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{{^usCountry}} “So this was never just a campaign for me. It was about emotion, memories, heritage and a beautiful sense of belonging. To now be a part of Ritu Kumar’s new chapter and this exciting journey with Amrish feels incredibly special. Some things really do come full circle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So this was never just a campaign for me. It was about emotion, memories, heritage and a beautiful sense of belonging. To now be a part of Ritu Kumar’s new chapter and this exciting journey with Amrish feels incredibly special. Some things really do come full circle.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ritu Kumar announces collaboration with Kareena Kapoor

After dropping hints for days, Ritu Kumar’s label finally made the official announcement of their collaboration with Kareena Kapoor for the launch of the new couture collections moments before Kareena shared the trailer video.

“The icons come together,” read the caption to the post. “With Kareena Kapoor Khan bringing her signature grace to the latest couture collection, the house brings together two enduring icons in a celebration of craftsmanship, culture, and timeless elegance, designed by @amrishpkumar.”

The post accompanied a photograph of Kareena dressed in an ensemble titled, The Jaisalmer Jacket & Skirt. The description of the outfit read, “Inspired by the architectural heritage of Rajasthan, the Jaisalmer jacket and skirt reinterpret traditional block prints in a contemporary silhouette. Intricate aari, tikki and zardozi embroidery enrich the ensemble, showcasing over 600 hours of artisanal craftsmanship.”

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Outfits seen in the new couture collection trailer

In addition to the dress shown in the picture, Kareena Kapoor wears several other outfits in the trailer. One of them is an opulent, vintage-inspired ensemble featuring earthy antique-gold, olive, and ochre tones. The outfit showcases a plunging V-neckline, an intricately embroidered corset-style bodice with detailed zardozi and paisley motifs, sheer printed sleeves, and a dramatically flared, heavily embellished skirt. It is paired with minimalist, cool-toned jewellery with a touch of green.

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Another ensemble is a fluid, flared skirt paired with an inner tunic and an exquisitely structured jacket adorned with dense mirror work, metallic embroidery, and geometric motifs. The accessories are kept deliberately understated to highlight the jacket's craftsmanship.

Yet another look has Kareena dressed in an earthy green-and-black printed base. It is paired with a sheer black drape heavily embellished with antique gold zardozi, sequin booti work, and intricate paisley borders.