Kareena Kapoor steps out with cutting chai in hand as she nails everyday dressing in shirt and jeans: See pics, video

Everyday-fashion statements are about creating a wardrobe full of casual and classic sartorial pieces that scream comfort. And no one understands this quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is the queen of the red carpet, she finds her comfort in outfits in which one can easily kick back at home and even run errands around the city. The mother-of-two often gets clicked outside her home in Mumbai, dressed in such fits. From the classic shirt and jeans combinations to trendy lounge sets to athleisure, Kareena's wardrobe is full of everyday outfits. And her latest look is an addition to this list. Keep scrolling to see what she wore.

Kareena Kapoor nails the everyday dressing in shirt and jeans

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Kareena outside her home in Mumbai. The star stepped out with a glass of cutting chai in her hand and smiled at the cameras before heading out in her car. She chose the classic white shirt and denim jeans combination for the outing. Several paparazzi pages posted her pictures and videos on Instagram, which garnered likes and comments from her fans. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's simple green suit set for Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family? It costs ₹22k)

Kareena Kapoor steps out in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena's day-out ensemble features a crisp white shirt with a collared neckline, button closures on the front, a curved high-low hemline, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, and a figure-skimming silhouette. The star wore it with dark blue denim boot-cut jeans in a figure-hugging fit.

Kareena styled the classic ensemble with strappy block heels, rings, and black tinted sunglasses. A sleek high ponytail created a fuss-free vibe, and the actor complemented it with nude lip shade, a minimal no-makeup look, and glowing skin.

Kareena Kapoor in classic white shirt and denim jeans. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The film will release on Netflix and will mark her OTT debut. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena is also prepping for a Hansal Mehta film.

