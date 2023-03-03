Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor brings glamour to Malaika Arora's mom's birthday party. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sister Karisma Kapoor attended Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mom, Joyce Arora's 70th birthday bash last night in Mumbai. The two sisters arrived at Amrita Arora's residence in Mumbai to celebrate the special occasion, dressed in all-black ensembles. While Kareena wore a mini dress with intricate cut-outs, Karisma wore a floral printed outfit with minimal accessories. Check out pictures and videos from the celebrations below.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor attend Malaika Arora's mom's birthday

On Thursday, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother, Joyce Arora's 70th birthday party. Kareena arrived at the bash with Karisma and Saif Ali Khan. The three stars chose all-black ensembles for the occasion, serving chic glam with their stylish look. Kareena and Karisma's outfits are perfect party picks and should be a part of your date-night wardrobe. You can wear it for an outing with your girlfriends or a late-night date with your partner. Check out the pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi below.

Regarding the design details, Kareena's outfit comes in a jet black shade featuring a scoop neckline, a cut-out on the bust flaunting her decolletage, full-length sleeves, a gold buckle embellishment on the waist, wrapover silhouette, a mini hem length, and a figure-hugging fit to accentuate her curves.

Kareena accessorised the outfit with a patterned leather clutch, dainty ear studs, diamond rings, and embellished pointed high heels. She glammed the all-black ensemble with centre-parted open silky tresses, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed glowing skin, darkened brows, and light contouring.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at a bash last night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Karisma looked stunning in a black knee-length ensemble featuring a round neckline, floral patterns, frilled sleeves, an asymmetric hemline, and a cinched waistline.

Karisma styled the outfit with a centre-parted ponytail, brick lip shade, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, a dewy base, a mini top handle bag, heels, a sleek bracelet, a vintage watch and rings.

