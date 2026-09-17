Kareena Kapoor's fuchsia saree with marigold print from Daayra promotions is the festive inspo you've been waiting for

There are saree lovers, and then there is Kareena Kapoor. On the Daayra press tour, she isn't just wearing sarees — she is making a compelling case for why the six-yard wonder will forever be the ultimate power move. Also read | Kareena Kapoor serves vintage glamour in 2003 Versace suit at Daayra trailer launch; internet calls her ‘iconic Bebo’

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Let's be honest, nobody does a press tour quite like Kareena. One day she's serving razor-sharp, perfectly styled pantsuits, the next she's all about head-turning festive glam. Just when you thought she couldn't possibly outdo herself, she turns up looking like a dream in fuchsia, proving once again why she remains the undisputed queen of ethnic glamour.

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All about Kareena Kapoor's fuchsia saree look

{{^usCountry}} For her latest outing in Delhi to promote Daayra, Kareena chose a custom creation from label Picchika. Crafted in a light-as-air fabric, the saree comes in a mood-lifting shade of fuchsia pink. But what makes it more special is the hand-painted detailing – marigold motifs in orange and antique gold bloom across the vibrant pink canvas, adding a beautiful contrast. They are not printed, but hand-painted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her latest outing in Delhi to promote Daayra, Kareena chose a custom creation from label Picchika. Crafted in a light-as-air fabric, the saree comes in a mood-lifting shade of fuchsia pink. But what makes it more special is the hand-painted detailing – marigold motifs in orange and antique gold bloom across the vibrant pink canvas, adding a beautiful contrast. They are not printed, but hand-painted. {{/usCountry}}

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Styled by Rhea Kapoor – who just gets Kareena like no one else does – the look is a masterclass in balance. It’s heritage, but high-fashion. It’s traditional, but with a very 2026 cool-girl aesthetic.

And the styling? Rhea and Kareena kept it elevated and intentionally minimal, letting the saree do all the talking. No heavy jewellery, no over-the-top drama. Just a classic Cartier watch peeking out and statement footwear from Fizzy Goblet that added a playful twist.

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Her glam? A super-neat low bun adorned with fresh flower, kohl-rimmed eyes that did all the talking, lit-from-within glowing skin, and that tiny bindi that tied the whole look together. It's that signature Kareena Kapoor beauty look — effortless and regal.

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The pastel prelude that started it all

We can't talk about this fuchsia moment without talking about what came just before it – because this press tour has been one stunning ethnic look after another. Just a couple of days prior, Kareena had the internet in a collective meltdown in a rainbow-hued leheriya saree from The Palace Atelier. Think softest pastel bands of buttery yellow, turquoise, blush pink, and mint green melting into one another on breezy chiffon. It was whimsical and nostalgic.

In an era of fleeting trends, Kareena's Daayra press tour is a timely reminder that traditional style never goes out of fashion – it just gets better, bolder, and more desirable.

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