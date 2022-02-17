Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karisma Kapoor aces spring vibe on Randhir Kapoor's birthday in 27k kurta set

Karisma Kapoor looks like a spring story on dad Randhir Kapoor's birthday in ₹27k floral kurta and zari trousers and that is all the sizzling fashion inspo we need to take our style from day to evening | Check viral pictures inside
Karisma Kapoor aces spring vibe on Randhir Kapoor's birthday in 27k kurta set (Instagram/therealkarismakapoor/anavila_m)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 10:15 AM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

This spring 2022, neon colours and gender neutral cuts are back along with y2k fashion and acing all the street style trends of this season is Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor who stepped out for dad Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday in a floral kurta and a pair of zari trousers. Acing the breezy vibes, Karisma looked like a spring story and that is all the sizzling fashion inspiration we need to take our style from day to evening.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a glimpse of the intimate celebration as she posed with her “Papa loving” in the backdrop of the Kapoor family portrait and a deliciously macrons customised cake. However, we are hooked to the style icon of the noughties who was featured donning a khaki base kurta-styled garden shirt that was redesigned for the festive season. 

It sported beautiful floral prints in rani pink, neon pink, dark blue and neon blue all along the sleeves and waist-down. The silk shirt came with a sharper cut that took the shirt from day to evening wear and was teamed with a pair of metallic silver trousers that were made of zari fabric.

Completing her attire with a pair of silver bling Kohlapuri footwear, Karisma left her silky luscious tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings, silver bracelets and a pair of sunglasses.

Wearing a dab of bright pink lipstick, Karisma amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Giving a side-hug to her father, Karisma simply captioned the picture, “Papa loving (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous womenswear label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. While the shirt originally costs 15,500 on the designer website, the trousers are priced at 11,500.

 

Karisma Kapoor's shirt from Anavila  (anavila.com)
Karisma Kapoor's trousers from Anavila  (anavila.com)

 

Karisma Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin.

