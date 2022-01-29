Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karisma Kapoor lays jaw-dropping fashion inspiration to ace minimalist style with cream high-waist trousers and black crop top and this viral picture is enough to set fans swooning over her sexy street style  
Karisma Kapoor is street style goals, flaunts killer abs in crop top and pants  (Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 04:21 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi'

Crop tops continue to be a wardrobe staple this coming summer and making it trend a season earlier with her own sartorial elegance is Bollywood hottie Karisma Kapoor who was seen oozing oomph as she styled a black crop top with pants. Making the fashion police drop their jaws in awe while fans took fresh fashion inspiration, Karisma showed how to style high-waist cream trousers with a sexy black crop top.

Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared a picture from her balcony that instantly set us into the weekend mood. The picture featured the diva donning a round neck sheer crop top that came with full sleeves.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Karisma teamed it with a pair of high-waist trousers that came in contrasting cream colour and sported belt hoops, side pockets, front zipper and a straight-cut fit to ace the comfy weekend vibes. The diva left her luscious blow dried tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick to add a pop of colour, Karisma amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sultry candid pose for the camera, Karisma set the Internet on fire. She simply captioned the picture, “Grow through what you go through #saturdaysayings (sic).”

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

