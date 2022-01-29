Karisma Kapoor is street style goals, flaunts killer abs in crop top and pants

Crop tops continue to be a wardrobe staple this coming summer and making it trend a season earlier with her own sartorial elegance is Bollywood hottie Karisma Kapoor who was seen oozing oomph as she styled a black crop top with pants. Making the fashion police drop their jaws in awe while fans took fresh fashion inspiration, Karisma showed how to style high-waist cream trousers with a sexy black crop top.

Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared a picture from her balcony that instantly set us into the weekend mood. The picture featured the diva donning a round neck sheer crop top that came with full sleeves.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Karisma teamed it with a pair of high-waist trousers that came in contrasting cream colour and sported belt hoops, side pockets, front zipper and a straight-cut fit to ace the comfy weekend vibes. The diva left her luscious blow dried tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick to add a pop of colour, Karisma amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sultry candid pose for the camera, Karisma set the Internet on fire. She simply captioned the picture, “Grow through what you go through #saturdaysayings (sic).”

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

