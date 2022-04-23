Karisma Kapoor rekindles our crush with sultry summer vibes in 16k tunic set

An antithesis of the modern consumerist narrative, minimalist fashion concentrates more on the form and fabric than on the function of the clothing and if there is one Bollywood actor who always has us sorted with charming minimalism style, it has to be Karisma Kapoor. Back to serving a desi fashion crash course in minimalism, Karisma once again rekindled our crush, this time in a pink and white striped tunic set and a Hermès bag and we are smitten.

The diva had recently stepped out to celebrate mommy Babita Kapoor's 75th birthday in her minimalist best and the pictures flooding the Internet ever since have put the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures feature Karisma donning a linen khadi tunic that came with three-quarter sleeves and a V-neckline.

Sporting pink, white, violet, olive green and pastel orange stripes to add a punch of summery fruity colours, the tunic ended in a bucket-cut hemline. It was teamed with a pair of matching linen khadi pants that too came with pink, white, violet, olive green and pastel orange stripes and the attire was completed with a pair of bling golden and silver juttis.

Karisma accessorised her look with a pair of simple gold earrings, a pair of black sunglasses, a black beaded bracelet, a white wristwatch and a purple Hermès sling bag. Wearing a dab of luscious wine lipstick, Karisma amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous womenswear label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. The tunic set originally costs ₹16,500 on the designer website.

Karisma Kapoor's tunic set from Anavila (anavila.com)

On the other hand, the juttis were from Golden Sunrise collection of Fizzy Goblet and were priced at ₹2,990 on their website.

Karisma Kapoor's juttis from Fizzy Goblet (fizzygoblet.com)

Karisma Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin.