Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga should be every bride's must-have Haldi look

Fashion icon Karisma Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Varun Bahl at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Khushii Foundation - which works with vulnerable, less privileged children and communities. The event celebrated art and fashion to raise funds for the organisation's cause. Karisma walked the ramp for Varun Bahl at the occasion dressed in a couture floral lehenga set. It is a must-have for every bride-to-be during the upcoming wedding season. Check out Karisma's pictures and video in the outfit below.

Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga. (Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

Varun Bahl's Instagram page shared pictures and a video of Karisma dressed in their exquisite floral lehenga with the caption, "The iconic Karisma Kapoor is our forever muse at our couture showcase with @Khushii.India celebrating 20 years of the Khushii foundation." Karisma wore the label's statement multi-patchwork floral lehenga for the occasion. It is from their latest spring-summer collection called Secret Garden. New brides can choose Karisma's attire for their Haldi ceremony or a day function. Keep scrolling to read our download on the floral look and steal styling tips from the actor.

Karisma's couture lehenga features a lemon-yellow coloured bustier blouse, light blue, blush pink and yellow lehenga skirt, and a sheer heavily embroidered dupatta. While the sleeveless choli features a plunging neckline, cropped hem, fitted bust, floral applique design, beaded tassel embellishments and sequin work, the lehenga has a multi-coloured thread and patchwork embroidery in a floral pattern, mirror work on the hem, and gota patti work.

Karisma completed the outfit with a sheer dupatta adorned in a heavily embroidered patti border draped on the shoulder like a cape. She accessorised the ensemble with dainty earrings, high heels, and a statement ring.

In the end, Karisma chose feathered brows, sleek winged eyeliner, a messy ponytail, shimmery eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, blush pink lip shade, and light contouring for the glam picks.