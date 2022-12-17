Karisma Kapoor slays desi Barbie vibes in silver brocade co-ords, hot pink coat

Winter scenes are all about black, bright whites and the coolest blues but breaking the intense and icy vibes of this cold season is Bollywood hottie Karisma Kapoor who slayed a desi Barbie look with contemporary style in silver brocade co-ords and a hot pink coat. Looking for the perfect outfit for intimate weddings? Take fashion cues from Karisma as she gave winters a bold colour pop and we are smitten.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures flooding the Internet show Karisma straightening her fashion queen crown as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures and videos feature the diva donning a silver handwoven silk brocade waist coat paired perfectly with voluminous wide-legged trousers.

She layered the sleeveless attire with a long hot pink brocade coat and accessorised her look with a pair of small stud earrings. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstyle, Karisma amplified the glam lookm with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black liner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and pink eyeshadow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Karisma struck elegant poses for the camera. The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Payal Khandwala's eponymous label which boasts of layered separates that are dramatic yet minimal, with subtle attention to detail, gentle non-conformist, with a refined sense of luxury, and one that will not sacrifice comfort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karisma Kapoor was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Ami Patel and Anushka Damani.