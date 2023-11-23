Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash: Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet, Huma and others arrived in stylish black outfits

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently celebrated his 33rd birthday and threw a lavish party on Wednesday night. His birthday bash was a star-studded affair with B-town celebs including Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Hegde, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Sharvari, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Vaani Kapoor and many more gracing the night. The Bollywood stars looked stunning in glamorous outfits in black, which was the colour theme of the party. Whenever there are B-town celebs, there is always a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. And last night was no exception as some looked their best in stylish outfits while others kept it casual. Scroll down to see who wore what. Don't forget to take notes. (Also read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey and others attend Farrey movie screening. Check out who wore what )

Celebs Stun in Glamorous Black Outfits at Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Bash

Kartik Aaryan

From Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon, who wore what to Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an all-black outfit. The actor arrived with his family in a shiny black shirt with full sleeves and a few open buttons. He paired it with skinny pants and a pair of shiny black shoes. With his gelled hair, clean-shaven face and charming smile, he is sure to steal hearts.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is an absolute stunner who can pull off any look to perfection and her stunning appearance in a shiny black backless dress is nothing short of a visual treat for all fashion lovers. The stylish diva turned heads in a show-stopping maxi dress paired with a matching stole and chic handbag. With diamond-studded earrings, open straight hair and a glam make-up look, she looks just like a wow.

Kriti Sanon

Next on the list is the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. The National Award winning actress is not only adored for her incredible acting skills, she also tops the fashion charts. Her latest look is no exception and is sure to inspire your weekend wardrobe. Kriti opted for a V-neck playsuit with full sleeves featuring an eye-catching wrap detailing. She accessorised the look with a chain necklace, a black mini handbag and a pair of shiny black loafers. With minimal make-up and a side parted hairdo, she completed her glam look.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh arrived at the bash looking like a black beauty in a stylish top and pants ensemble. Exuding chic vibes, the stylish diva donned a plunging neckline halter top with criss-cross detailing, a cut out at the bust and tie on pattern and full netted sleeves. She teamed it with a high-waisted black pant that hugged her body perfectly. She styled her look with black pumps and diamond stud earrings, with dewy make-up and sleek hair, she looked absolutely stunning.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood's stylish celebrity couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani turned heads as they arrived together in chic outfits. Ditching black, Rakul opted for a pretty red bodycon dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, power shoulders, full sleeves and a figure-hugging fit. She finished off her look with silver shimmering heels, minimal make-up and loose curls. Meanwhile, Jacky looked dapper in a grey shirt, black blazer and pants ensemble.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is here to show you how to pull off an all-black look with ease. The gorgeous actress donned a back v-neck tank top and teamed it with a chic jacket featuring trendy prints and a pair of shiny black skinny trousers. Styled with a cross-body sling bag and thigh-high black leather boots, she oozed rock star vibes. She finished off her look with bold, bright red lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and open curled hair.

