Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey and others attend Farrey movie screening. Check out who wore what

Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, is gearing up for the release of her debut film, 'Farrey,' scheduled to hit theaters on November 24. Ahead of the premiere, the makers organised a special screening on Wednesday night. It was a star-studded event with Bollywood A-listers including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani, Sonali Kulkarni, Saiee Manjrekar, Ronit Roy, Mini Mathur, Gauahar Khan, Sameer Soni, Pulkit Samrat, Huma Quereshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and many more gracing the night. Whenever there are B-town celebrities, there is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and last night was no exception. Some arrived in glamorous outfits while others kept it chic in smart casuals. Scroll down to see who wore what. Don't forget to take notes! (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Nushrratt and others stun at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash. Who wore what ) Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara, Ananya and others stun at Farrey screening(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

What Celebs Wore to the Farrey Movie Screening

Salman Khan

Salman Khan arrived in style as he kept his look simple yet stylish in a navy blue V-neck shirt with full sleeves. Teamed with a pair of washed denim jeans, shiny black shoes, a chain necklace and his signature silver bracelet, the Tiger 3 actor looked dapper as ever. With his clean-shaven look, gelled hair and charming smile, Salman is sure to steal your heart.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was stunning in red as she arrived for the screening. With her incredible sense of style and undeniable beauty, she definitely knows how to make a fashion statement. The stunning actress opted for a fiery red off-the-shoulder bodycon dress that hugged her body perfectly and accentuated her gorgeous curves. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she styled her look with a bracelet and nude pumps. She finished off her look with mascaraed lashes, nude lipstick and loose curls.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's effortlessly casual look in a top and skinny jeans is a lesson in how to rock a minimalist outfit with grace. The actress opted for a blue Balenciaga loose fitted top with a round neckline and full sleeves. She teamed it with a light blue skinny jeans with a distressed pattern all over for a chic look. Paired with nude high heels, she looked stunning. She completed her look with minimal make-up and an open mid-swept hair part.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey is a total fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection. The Gen Z actress chose a lavender outfit that showcased the perfect blend of style and grace. The gorgeous actress wore a shimmery polyestar bodycon mini dress that just fit her in all the right ways, paired with a matching oversized blazer, she looks like a wow. She styled her look with matching lavender heels and a nude handbag. With glossy lips, mascaraed lashes and loose curls in the middle, she finished off her glam look.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion icon who never shy away from experimenting with her style and her latest look was no different. The stylish diva made heads turn as she donned a gold mini dress adorned with a captivating black stripe all over, giving it an oomph factor. She paired her look with a matching full-sleeved, loose-fitting jacket to complete her stunning ensemble. Styled with thigh-high black boots and a black box-shaped handbag, she definitely rules the fashion charts. With studded earrings, brown lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes and a semi up-do hairstyle, she left fans in awe of her stunning look.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde served up Barbie vibes as she donned a light pink outfit. Her outfit featured a strapless top and a high slit skirt with a warp detail at the waist. She teamed it with an oversized blazer, shiny strappy heels and a matching chic handbag to complete her stunning look. With sleek straight hair and dewy makeup, she looked glamorous.