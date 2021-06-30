Kate Middleton in 5k stylish red blazer wows at Euro 2020 with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently took their seven-year-old son, Prince George, to watch England play their latest football match at the Wembley Stadium. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their oldest son, cheered on for their home team and were clicked enjoying the game. They watched England defeat Germany and reach the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked impeccably stylish in her chic attire at the Euro 2020. She wore a red textured double-breasted blazer for the occasion. She teamed the gold-buttoned jacket with a white shirt and a pair of navy-blue pants. Undoubtedly, it is the eye-catching blazer that took centre stage at the game.

Kate’s long sleeve blazer featured a lapel collar, pronounced shoulders and front flap pockets. The double-breasted metal button fastening at the front and the textured pattern on the jacket added definition to her look.

The blazer is from the shelves of fast fashion brand Zara. If you wish to add this look to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The Textured Double-Breasted Blazer is available on the clothing brand’s website for ₹5,490.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, the Duchess wore her long brunette hair down in loose curls and a side parting. She kept her make-up fresh and natural with kohl-rimmed eyes, blush on the cheeks, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes and dewy skin. The Duchess wore Simone Rocha Faux-Pearl Curb-Chain earrings and Halcyon Gold-Plated Maya Torque aquamarine bracelet for accessories.

Meanwhile, Prince William opted to wear a structured navy-blue suit with a white shirt and striped tie to the game. Prince George’s outfit matched with his dad, and the duo looked adorable.

Following the game, Prince William and Kate’s official Twitter account shared an exciting photo of the trio smiling and clapping in the stands. “Incredible performance @England!” they wrote as the caption of the tweet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are big football fans. Incidentally, Prince William is also the President of the Football Association.

