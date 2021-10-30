Katrina Kaif's bespoke sarees for Sooryavanshi promotion are ideal for Diwali 2021, which do you prefer?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif may have refuted the reports about her December wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, but that does not mean you cannot take festive or wedding-fashion cues from her ethnic closet. Katrina has been busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, and her wardrobe for the same is leaving us weak in the knees. Case in point, her two latest looks in bespoke statement sarees, which will help you stand out from the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself dressed in a pastel blue Anita Dongre saree. She slipped into the traditional look for her appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss. Her OTT make-up with the six yards was unmissable and made it an ideal Diwali 2021 puja look.

Katrina's stylist Ami Patel also shared a glimpse of another look that Katrina sported for the film's promotion. She chose a statement saree from the shelves of ace designer Anamika Khanna's label. The yellow embroidered six yards is perfect for attending a Diwali bash.

See the posts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to wear Sabyasachi for their big day, says report

Katrina wore a plain pastel blue chiffon saree for the first look and teamed the semi-sheer six yards with an embroidered blouse of the same colour. The spaghetti-strapped blouse came adorned with floral sequinned embroidery and a plunging neck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina accessorised her saree with a pair of floral drop earrings, matching earrings, and silver stacked bracelets. Her standout make-up featured OTT metallic blue eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, centre-parted wavy locks, a dainty bindi, and nude pink lips.

For the second look, Katrina chose a yellow pre-pleated saree featuring a high-low hemline. She teamed the six yards with a yellow embroidered floor-grazing jacket adorned with applique work all over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sooryavanshi actor wore the saree with a floral embroidered blouse and a matching fabric belt adorned with similar motifs. Gold strappy sandals, embellished hoop earrings, a dainty bindi, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, and glowing skin rounded it off.

Both the attires donned by Katrina are perfect for attending a Diwali bash with your friends or a low-key puja at home. Which look do you like the most?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter