Katrina Kaif gives lessons on power dressing in stunning peach suit, fans say Uff

Actor Katrina Kaif's relatable sartorial style has always been one for the masses. The star is known for her poised and elegant choices and never ceases to amaze us with each look. Recently, Katrina attended the Nykaa Beauty's listing at the stock exchange, and for the occasion, she wore a beauteous peach power suit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal, looked absolutely breathtaking in the power suit. It is from the shelves of the British luxury womenswear brand, Safiyaa. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who has worked with Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Mrunal Thakur and more, posted Katrina's photo on the gram.

"@katrinakaif in @safiyaa_official lending soft power in a ruffled chiffon shirt and waist coat jacket with flared pants for the @nykaabeauty listing at the stock exchange," Ami captioned the post. Scroll ahead to see Kat's photo and to read more details about her look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to wear Sabyasachi for their big day, says report amid December-wedding rumours

The 38-year-old actor, giving us lessons on power dressing, chose a ruffled chiffon collared shirt in a subtle peach hue for the occasion. The button-down comes with ruffled details on the front and the cuffs of the long sleeves.

Katrina layered the semi-sheer shirt with a sleeveless waistcoat jacket. It featured a scooped neckline, draped front, and fitted silhouette that accentuated her waist. In the end, Katrina rounded off her ensemble with a pair of fitted high-waist flared pants.

Falguni Nayar and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ |

The 38-year-old actor chose a ruffled chiffon collared shirt in a subtle peach hue for the occasion. The button-down comes with ruffled details on the front and the cuffs of the long sleeves.

Katrina layered the semi-sheer shirt with a sleeveless waistcoat jacket. It featured a scooped neckline, draped front, and fitted silhouette that accentuated her waist. In the end, Katrina rounded off her ensemble with a pair of fitted high-waist flared pants.

|#+|

The Tiger Zinda Hai star chose centre-parted open tresses styled in soft curls, peep-toe strappy pumps, and large hoop earrings to style her super-chic formal look. Glowing skin, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eye make-up completed the glam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the photo was posted on the gram, Katrina's fans took to the comments section to praise the actor. One user wrote, "Uff." Another commented, "So pretty."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Katrina Kaif's post.

Meanwhile, Katrina's upcoming films include Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter; Tiger 3 with Salman Khan; and Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON