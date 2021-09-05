Katrina Kaif is sunkissed and pretty in 67k corset mini dress, see pics from Turkey

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is currently in Turkey with Salman Khan to shoot for their upcoming movie, Tiger 3. Today, the star took to Instagram to share that she has fallen in love with the country and even posted sunkissed pictures from a photoshoot. Her floral mini dress in the images has our heart.

Katrina posted two sunkissed pictures on the gram on Sunday, September 5, from a photoshoot done in Turkey. The 38-year-old posed for the camera on top of a terrace and enjoyed the sun in them. She captioned the post, "[Turkey] U have my [heart]."

Katrina slipped into a breathtakingly gorgeous purple mini dress from the shelves of Italian label Giuseppe Di Morabito for the shoot. It costs less than ₹85k. Her look screamed effortless elegance that is perfect for an intimate date with your beau. See the photos here:

Mixing cottagecore and modern elements together, Katrina looked bespoke in her pretty Giuseppe Di Morabito number. The purple stretch silk floral-print mini dress featured gathered detailing on the waistline, all-over yellow and green floral print, off-shoulder neckline, corset waist and a figure-sculpting bodice.

If you wish to buy Katrina's dress, we have found the price details for you. The mini-ensemble is worth ₹84,163 approximately (USD 1,153). But it is currently available on Editorialist at a discounted price of ₹67,301 (USD 922).

Katrina Kaif's Giuseppe Di Morabito dress. (editorialist.com)

Katrina ditched accessories with the pretty attire and let her luscious tresses fall open in a middle parting. She chose glowing skin, minimal make-up and a nude lip shade to complete her glam.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina met Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, on Friday. They are currently shooting scenes from their film Tiger 3 there. Earlier, the two stars were in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to shoot a schedule of the film.

