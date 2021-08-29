Katrina Kaif's 1 lakh one-shoulder bodycon dress is the party outfit you've always wanted

Bright yellow may not be a leading trend anymore, but its vibrant quality makes it a universally loved colour perfect for any season. Be it on the red carpet or an off-duty look, several B-Town celebrities are also known for serving fashionable looks in this shade. The latest star to show the hue some love is Katrina Kaif, who picked a bright yellow calf-length dress for her latest ad shoot.

Katrina recently shot an advertisement for a food-delivery application. She slipped into a bright coloured one-shoulder bodycon dress for the shoot and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her ensemble is the party outfit you've always wanted.

The dress is from the shelves of the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana. If you wish to add Katrina's look to your wardrobe, we have also found the price detail for you. Read on to know its cost and how Katrina styled it.

Katrina Kaif in a one-shoulder yellow dress. (YouTube/Zomato)

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif in ₹28k printed top and mini skirt enjoys in St Petersburg

Katrina made heads turn with her captivating look in the Dolce & Gabbana dress for the ad shoot. The bright lemon-yellow ensemble featured a one-shoulder detail with a sweetheart neckline. The dress came with a fitted bodice that accentuated Katrina's curvaceous frame perfectly.

According to the brand's website, the stretch-silk crepe dress takes inspiration from the scents and ambience of Sicily. With its timeless allure and comfortable stretch-cady, the garment enhanced Katrina's sensuality and femininity.

Katrina Kaif in a one-shoulder yellow dress. (YouTube/Zomato)

Katrina wore the ensemble with minimal styling. She just donned a pair of gold statement earrings and strappy matching pumps with the one-shoulder dress. Leaving her hair open in a middle part and styling them in soft curls, she rounded off her hairdo.

Blushed cheeks, sharp contour, kohl-lined eyes, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyebrows, and glossy pink lip shade completed Katrina's lam.

Katrina Kaif in a one-shoulder yellow dress. (YouTube/Zomato)

Keen on adding Katrina's figure-sculpting midi to your wardrobe? Well, it is currently available on Dolce & Gabbana's website and is called a one-shoulder cady dress. It is worth ₹1,51,712 (1,750 Euros).

The Dolce and Gabbana dress. (dolcegabbana.com)

What do you think of Katrina's dress?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON