Malaika Arora in chic olive-green halter neck dress leaves Katrina Kaif smitten

When it comes to fashion, there's rarely any look that Malaika Arora cannot pull off. The star is known for making impeccable style choices and giving the fashion world some major sartorial moments, be it on the red carpet or at home. Her latest reel is also proof of the same and had Katrina Kaif swooning.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 23, Malaika posted a reel in which she posed for the camera while lounging at her home. She slipped into a chic and sexy olive-green ensemble for the video and had the internet swooning.

Malaika opted for a monotone attire in the video, which she captioned, "OLIVE..." She made a case for the olive-green ensembles in monsoon, hence the caption, in the post.

Malaika Arora in an olive green ensemble.

The outfit that Malaika donned in the clip featured a halter neck crop top that hinted at her toned midriff. The top featured a crossover wrap-around with overlapping pin-tucked details. She paired the top with a satin-silk bottom that came in the same colour.

Malaika left her tousled locks open in a middle-parting and opted for an effortless vibe with them.

She did not wear any accessories with the attire, keeping things laidback. She chose dewy skin, minimal make-up and nude lip shade to complement her olive green ensemble.

After Malaika shared the post, it instantly went viral and amassed several likes and comments. The video had more than 548k views and over 88.3k likes.

Many celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Sussanne Khan were smitten with Malaika's look and took to the comments section to express the same. Fans also showered her with praises. See some of the comments:

Comments on Malaika Arora's post.

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and the two often are asked about their plans to get married. She had told Hindustan Times Brunch in a 2019 interview, "My approach to love has also changed. From being divorced to getting into a relationship, it wasn't easy. You want to protect yourself from getting hurt. But I am so glad that I got myself out there. That has a lot to do with this new me."

On the professional front, Malaika has started shooting for the second season of the fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year.

