Katrina Kaif's 2 lakh pink saree for Dubai event is made for wedding cocktails, brides-to-be take notes

Actor Katrina Kaif, rumoured to be tying knot with Vicky Kaushal in December, recently attended an event in Expo 2020 Dubai. The star took to Instagram today to share photos of herself at the occasion, and she looks absolutely divine in them. The star wore a gorgeous hand-embroidered saree in a blush pink shade, a look perfect for a bride-to-be during her wedding cocktail party.

Katrina took to Instagram late evening on November 30 to share several photos from the Dubai Expo. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel was behind Katrina's jaw-dropping look. And if you are wondering who is the designer behind the Sooryvanshi actor's drape, it is the Delhi-based couturier Rahul Mishra.

Katrina's saree is from Rahul Mishra's festive couture collection. Keep scrolling to find out how you can add a similar look into your wardrobe to make heads turn this wedding season. Take a look at the actor's entire outfit below.

Katrina's hand-embroidered saree comes in an eye-pleasing blush pink shade and intricate kaarigari done all over the pallu and the borders. The 38-year-old actor draped the six yards, adorned with floral applique work, scalloped border, sequin embellishments, threadwork and sheer pallu, in a way that accentuated her enviable curves.

Katrina paired the saree with an unmissable blouse featuring a square neckline, cropped hem flaunting her toned midriff, and heavily embroidered in matching floral patterns. The barely-there straps held the bralette-style blouse together.

Katrina chose minimal jewels with her contemporary look. She went for pretty pearl-adorned gold earrings and statement bracelets. A dainty bindi and centre-parted super straight tresses left open completed the look.

In the end, Katrina rounded it all off with smoky eye shadow, mauve-pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, mascara-laden lashes, and glowing skin.

If you loved Katrina's look, we have found a similar drape for you to add to your wedding wardrobe. Brides-to-be do take notes. A blue version of Katrina's hand-embroidered saree, called Aaina Hand Embroidered Saree, is available on the Rahul Misra website. It will cost you ₹2,19,000.

The Aaina Hand Embroidered Saree. (rahulmishra.in)

What do you think of Katrina's look?

