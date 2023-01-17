Katrina Kaif's simply elegant airport look in yellow salwar suit wins the internet, fans say 'most beautiful'. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif was clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport recently. The star's simply elegant look in a traditional ensemble won hearts on the internet. Known for her girl-next-door style choices, Katrina skipped comfy casuals for her jet-set outfit and opted for a breezy and chic ethnic look. She wore a yellow salwar suit set and championed the style ideology - less is always more. Her pictures and videos garnered praise from her fans on social media. Keep scrolling to see what Katrina wore. (Also Read | Loved Katrina Kaif's airport look in PJs with Vicky Kaushal as they left for a holiday? Here's what it costs)

Katrina Kaif's simply elegant avatar at the airport

On Monday evening, the paparazzi clicked Katrina Kaif outside the Mumbai airport. The pictures and videos show the actor dressed in a simple Chanderi silk kurta and palazzo pants set. Airport fashion is all about mixing comfort and elegance, and Katrina kept true to this idea while styling this latest jet-set moment. After a paparazzi account dropped her video on Instagram, many fans flooded the comments section praising her. One user wrote, "Just love how elegantly she dresses." Another commented, "Most beautiful girl in Bollywood!!! No one comes close." A fan remarked, "Struck by her glowing aura. Her walk is powerful yet subtle...gorgeous." Check out the video below.

Regarding the design elements, Katrina's airport outfit features a Chanderi silk kurta, which comes with quarter-length sleeves, intricate dori and sequins embroidery, a subtle block print base, side slits, and a breezy silhouette. She teamed it with palazzo pants embroidered with scalloped gota patti borders.

Katrina ditched jewellery with the suit set and styled the elegant traditional look with embellished beige juttis and black tinted sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif clicked at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Katrina chose a sleek ponytail and glowing skin for the glam picks. A black-coloured face mask to stay safe against the Covid-19 virus rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended only by close friends and family members of the couple.