Katrina Kaif stuns in Sabyasachi again, this time in an ivory lehenga for haldi

Treating fans' to another round of her traditional look, Bollywood diva and newly-wed actor Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of her haldi look as she played ubtan with hubby Vicky Kaushal and we can't take our eyes off. Sharing another stock of pictures from her wedding ceremony with Vicky, Katrina set fans swooning over their camaraderie and her ethnic look in an ivory organdy lehenga with organza dupatta.

Taking to her social media handle, Katrina shared a slew of pictures alongside Vicky and even Sunny Kaushal but it was her ethnic fashion that hooked us to bookmark and recreate on our next traditional outing. The pictures featured Katrina donning a sultry ivory blouse that came with a deep plunge neckline to add to the oomph factor and was embellished with golden sequins work.

It was teamed with an ivory organdy lehenga that came with gota and tilla embroidery to enhance its rich look. Katrina layered the crop blouse and high-waist lehenga with an organza dupatta that sported gota and marori embroidery and had a trimmed kiran running along the borders.

Leaving her soft curly tresses open down her back, Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of white floral jhumkis, a garland of white flowers, white flower bangles and a white floral finger ring. She simply captioned the pictures, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi (Gratitude. Patience. Happiness)” sic and punctuated it with a yellow heart emoji signifying haldi colour.

She was styled by fashion and costume stylists Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Akshay Tyagi. As for Vicky, he was dressed in a white embroidered khadi kurta and salwar and shared the same caption for the pictures as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Both Katrina and Vicky's ensembles are credited to Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label that boasts of high-end luxury Indian ensembles which highlight the use of classical methods like bandhani, gota work, block printing, hand dyeing etc. in construction of modern silhouettes especially in bridal wear.

