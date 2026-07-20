Katrina Kaif's two off-duty dresses for her 43rd birthday celebration with Vicky Kaushal cost over 24,000; see details

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 19 with an intimate celebration surrounded by her loved ones. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartwarming carousel of pictures featuring her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their baby boy, Vihaan. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday. You're not too bad either….."

Katrina Kaif's minimalist birthday looks are perfect for summer. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the adorable family moments melted hearts across social media, fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but zoom in on Katrina's chic birthday ensemble. Let's decode her birthday looks and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Impressed by Katrina Kaif's impossibly long and thick hair in new pics? Here's her hair care secret )

Katrina Kaif stuns in breezy birthday dresses

Katrina embraced effortless, off-duty style for her birthday celebrations, choosing two breezy outfits that perfectly reflected her signature minimalist aesthetic.

For one of the celebrations, the actor slipped into a chic dark blue denim mini dress. The relaxed silhouette featured a collared V-neckline, contrast topstitching, elbow-length sleeves and a subtly frayed hem, striking the perfect balance between casual and polished. Free from loud prints or embellishments, the dress let its clean tailoring and structured denim fabric do all the talking. Katrina paired it with minimal accessories, allowing her radiant smile and natural beauty to remain the focus.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In another set of pictures, Katrina opted for a peach shirt dress that exuded effortless summer charm. Crafted in a lightweight fabric, the midi dress featured a classic collared neckline, a front button-down closure, voluminous puff sleeves and a matching waist tie that cinched the silhouette for a flattering fit. The soft pastel hue added a fresh, feminine touch, while the breezy design made it an ideal pick for an intimate daytime celebration. How much her outfits cost {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another set of pictures, Katrina opted for a peach shirt dress that exuded effortless summer charm. Crafted in a lightweight fabric, the midi dress featured a classic collared neckline, a front button-down closure, voluminous puff sleeves and a matching waist tie that cinched the silhouette for a flattering fit. The soft pastel hue added a fresh, feminine touch, while the breezy design made it an ideal pick for an intimate daytime celebration. How much her outfits cost {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you loved Katrina Kaif's effortlessly chic birthday wardrobe and want to recreate her looks, here's how much her outfits cost. Her dark blue denim mini dress is from Veronica Beard and is priced at €160, which converts to approximately ₹17,500. Meanwhile, her breezy peach shirt dress is from Bohemian Traders and retails for AU$100, which is approximately ₹6,600.

Staying true to her understated style philosophy, Katrina kept accessories to a minimum and wore her long, glossy hair loose with a centre parting. Her beauty look complemented the relaxed outfits, featuring glowing skin, softly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a nude lip. The fuss-free styling elevated both ensembles, proving that effortless dressing can be just as impactful as statement fashion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}