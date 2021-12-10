Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal ditch solitaire, set platinum trend with Tiffany ring

While Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, fans can't stop swooning over their camaraderie in the recently shared pictures by the bride and groom and were quick to notice that the newly-wed had ditched the solitaire to set the platinum trend with Tiffany rings. Unlike other celebrities who usually go for giant blingy rings, Katrina and Vicky broke the monotony of the solitaire and won fans hearts by opting for platinum engagement ring and wedding band from Tiffany & Co.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the duo had shared same pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony where Katrina was seen dolled up in a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga while Vicky wore an ivory silk sherwani with a silk kurta, churidar and safa from the designer. Never letting go of each other's hands in any of the pictures, Katrina and Vicky left fans swooning and their rings had us hooked along with other intricate details of their gorgeous attires.

They captioned the pictures, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.

Katrina flaunted a Tiffany Soleste engagement ring that came with a scintillating double halo of brilliant diamonds and a striking cushion-cut center stone. The Tiffany ring gathered light and mirrored it throughout the design, resulting in an unrivalled display of brilliance.

It reportedly costs ₹7.41 lakhs and it quite similar to Princess Diana's iconic sapphire ring which is now adorned by her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton. As for Vicky, his wore a simple classic wedding band ring in platinum that too was credited to Tiffany & Co.

