Katrina Kaif's 'ugly Christmas sweater' for family holiday with Vicky Kaushal is actually pretty cute; it costs 38K

Katrina and Vicky twin in ‘ugly Christmas sweaters’

Katrina Kaif added some serious Christmas cheer to her holiday pictures, which featured not only Vicky but also her sisters, including actor Isabelle Kaif. Katrina and her siblings' red and black sweaters were merry, bright, and decidedly cool.

Even Vicky, who joined Katrina on a family holiday abroad, did not want to be caught wearing something neutral and got into the holiday spirit with a blue not-ugly-at-all 'ugly Christmas sweater'. His blue sweater, with a dash of red and white, looks comfortable, cosy, and not too ostentatious; it's perfect for getting one into the holiday spirit.

How much does Katrina's sweater cost

Katrina's red Christmas sweater will make you smile and is perfect for a family gathering around Christmas. From the Norway-based label, We Norwegians, it sells for $450 on their website, which is approximately ₹38,378. The sweater with oversized, boxy fit is the brand's take on the traditional Norwegian knits, and is made using merino/cashmere yarn from Linisieme.

It features a roll-neck collar and is perfect for wearing with a pair of high-rise jeans or ski pants for a relaxed and chic winter look. Plus it's slightly cropped, which makes it great to pair with a high-waisted skirt as well.

Katrina's We Norwegians sweater comes in a couple of different colours, but red and white are always a good idea on Christmas. As far as holiday sweaters go, this is cute, not cringe-worthy. This is one of those sweaters we wouldn't mind wearing to an 'ugly Christmas sweater' party. It also makes for a funny gift if you know someone that's obsessed with 'ugly Christmas sweaters'.