Katrina Kaif's 'ugly Christmas sweater' for family holiday with Vicky Kaushal is actually pretty cute; it costs 38K

BySanya Panwar
Dec 26, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal believe in embracing #CoupleCore aesthetic. The Bollywood couple gets twinning right with bright and merry Christmas sweaters.

Christmas 2024 | The goal for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's matching red and blue outfits was simple: look festive and appropriately attired without trying too hard (while still looking cute). Also, let's get one thing straight: nobody actually looks ugly in the so-called 'ugly Christmas sweater'. Also read | Christmas 2024: Manushi Chhillar, Tara Sutaria to Diana Penty and Bipasha Basu, Bollywood celebs spread festive cheer

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are entirely in sync and aren’t afraid to show it. Just see their cute Christmas 2024 pictures for proof. (Instagram/ Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are entirely in sync and aren’t afraid to show it. Just see their cute Christmas 2024 pictures for proof. (Instagram/ Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal)

Katrina and Vicky twin in ‘ugly Christmas sweaters’

Katrina Kaif added some serious Christmas cheer to her holiday pictures, which featured not only Vicky but also her sisters, including actor Isabelle Kaif. Katrina and her siblings' red and black sweaters were merry, bright, and decidedly cool.

Even Vicky, who joined Katrina on a family holiday abroad, did not want to be caught wearing something neutral and got into the holiday spirit with a blue not-ugly-at-all 'ugly Christmas sweater'. His blue sweater, with a dash of red and white, looks comfortable, cosy, and not too ostentatious; it's perfect for getting one into the holiday spirit.

How much does Katrina's sweater cost

Katrina's red Christmas sweater will make you smile and is perfect for a family gathering around Christmas. From the Norway-based label, We Norwegians, it sells for $450 on their website, which is approximately 38,378. The sweater with oversized, boxy fit is the brand's take on the traditional Norwegian knits, and is made using merino/cashmere yarn from Linisieme.

It features a roll-neck collar and is perfect for wearing with a pair of high-rise jeans or ski pants for a relaxed and chic winter look. Plus it's slightly cropped, which makes it great to pair with a high-waisted skirt as well.

Katrina's We Norwegians sweater comes in a couple of different colours, but red and white are always a good idea on Christmas. As far as holiday sweaters go, this is cute, not cringe-worthy. This is one of those sweaters we wouldn't mind wearing to an 'ugly Christmas sweater' party. It also makes for a funny gift if you know someone that's obsessed with 'ugly Christmas sweaters'.

