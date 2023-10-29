Katrina Kaif's breathtaking yellow saree look breaks the internet, earns praise from Alia Bhatt. All pics inside

Katrina Kaif is one of those actresses who can pull off any look to perfection, whether it's a traditional suit or a casual dress. And especially Katrina wrapped in a saree, Uff, we just can't keep calm. The actress just made our Sunday even better as she brought some sunshine with her stunning pictures in a gorgeous yellow saree. Katrina might not be very active on social media, but whenever she drops her snaps, she makes sure to create quite a stir. And with the festive season underway, Katrina's traditional look in a six-yard serves as the perfect ethnic fashion inspiration. Scroll down to take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Katrina Kaif's beautiful look in pink anarkali gets a cute reaction from Vicky Kaushal. Check out her traditional look )

Katrina Kaif Radiates Elegance in a Stunning Yellow Saree

Katrina Kaif takes the internet by storm in yellow saree look, Alia Bhatt reacts(Instagram/@katrinakaif)

On Sunday, Katrina took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures, accompanied by a yellow heart as the caption. In the post, Katrina is seen wearing a yellow saree from the shelves of fashion brand Raw Mango. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 300k likes and tons of comments from her adoring followers in just a few hours. She also received praise from Alia Bhatt who dropped the comment, “So beautiful Katy”. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Her saree comes in a striking bright yellow shade and features an organza fabric adorned with an intricate gold border and Indian motifs printed all over. She drapes it elegantly around her, letting her pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. She teamed it with a matching blouse with half sleeves. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Katrina accessorised her look with exquisite Indian jewellery, including a pair of statement earrings and stacked bangles adorning her wrists.

With the help of celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer, Katrina got decked up in nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks with blush and a light pink lip colour. Assisted by hairstylist Amit Thakur, Katrina left her luscious locks open at the centre part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders to complete her stunning look.

