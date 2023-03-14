Keerthy Suresh, in a black organza saree, is the epitome of grace

Keerthy Suresh is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dasara. The Telugu action drama is slated for a theatrical release on March 30 this year. Keerthy is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Also starring Nani, Dasari, meaning the festival of Vijaya Dashami, is directed by Srikanth Odela. Keerthy, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from her promotion diaries are we cannot help but drool at the result. Keerthy, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her fashion diaries. On her Instagram profile, the actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis.

Keerthy, a day back, shared a string of pictures and showed us how to ensure that the limelight never leaves your side. Making fashion lovers scurry to take notes, Keerthy gave us major fashion goals for the festive season, and we are smitten. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Shay by Shubham and picked a black organza saree from the shelves of the designer house. Keerthy looked every bit gorgeous as she draped the six yards of grace and posed for the cameras. The actor teamed her stunning black ethnic ensemble with a matching black blouse featuring lazed details throughout, short sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline. “Embracing black,” Keerthy captioned her pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Keerthy further accessorised her look for the day in a pearl necklace featuring an emerald pendant, and added matching emerald ear studs from the shelves of Krishna Jewellers Pearls and Gems. Styled by fashion stylist Archa Mehta, Keerthy wore her tresses into a messy bun with a middle part and left a few strands of hair open around her face. Assisted by makeup artist Vishal Charan, Keerthy decked up in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi.

