Keerthy Suresh in beautiful red Banarasi saree shows how to deck up for festive season

The festive season has begun, which means it is time to take your favourite ethnic looks out from the wardrobe and wear them all to your heart's content. However, if you are bored of your old collection and want to ramp it up this season, you have to look at Keerthy Suresh's latest photoshoot in an exquisite bright red Banarasi saree.

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram on Tuesday to post several pictures of herself wearing a bright red Banarasi saree. She smiled and posed for the camera, looking breathtakingly gorgeous, and gave us the perfect look for the upcoming Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. The Mahanati actor posted the photos with just a heart emoticon.

The saree is from the shelves of the luxe handcrafted clothing label Bhargavi Kunam. Shravya Varma styled Keerthy's look for this pretty photoshoot. Teji Singh and Urmi Kaur did her hair and make-up. The vintage gold and Kundan jewels the star wore with the Banarasi is from the House of QC.

Take a look at the photos here:

Keerthy wore a handwoven chilly red georgette Banarasi for the photoshoot. Her drape comes in the exquisite kadu weave with gold zari, an intricate gold border, and a smaller all-over flower motif.

The 28-year-old actor teamed the six yards with a bright red half sleeve blouse featuring a plunging U neckline and matching gold border on the sleeves.

Keerthy completed her ethnic look with regal gold and Kundan choker necklace and matching chandelier jhumkas. She also wore red bangles and a ring to go with her traditional attire.

Keerthy styled her locks in a middle-parted half-tied hairdo, with a few strands of her tresses sculpting her face. A dainty bindi, red lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and sharp contour completed her glam.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for some inspiration to nail that head-turning look while attending festivities in the upcoming days or during pandal hopping, Keerthy Suresh's six yards should be on your bucket list.

