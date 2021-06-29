Keerthy Suresh in tiered maxi dress celebrates Pride: Love comes in all colours

Actor Keerthy Suresh celebrated the last week of Pride month by sharing a special message and making her fans swoon over her fashionable look. She took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself holding the Pride flag and flashing her million-dollar smile.

Keerthy posted a picture from her Spain holiday on Instagram recently. She captioned the click, where she was seen holding the Pride flag, “Love comes in all colours #PrideMonth #SpainDiaries #Throwback.” For the photo, she wore a tiered maxi dress under a long shrug.

We loved Keerthy Suresh’s outfit as it gave us styling cues for the summer. Moreover, the dress is a perfect holiday look. She wore a tiered gown that came in different shades of blue, ranging from dark to light hue. The dress featured button details on the torso and a V neckline.

Keerthy wore the maxi with a sheer white shrug. It had long sleeves and an open front. To accessorise her holiday look, she opted for a watch and large silver hoop earrings.

The Rang De actor left her long luscious locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls. For her glam, she chose dewy skin, glossy nude lipstick, kohl-adorned eyes and fuller eyebrows.

Earlier, the star had floored her fans with a floral look. She had shared pictures of herself posing under a bougainvillaea tree wearing a blush pink dress. The sleeveless georgette maxi featured a halter neckline and pleated details on the hem.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham, Vaashi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata in multiple languages. She was shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic rattled the country. The film’s team recently took to social media to reveal that the actor and Mahesh Babu will soon resume the shooting.

