Keerthy Suresh in classic white shirt and denims enjoys the perfect midweek mood in Mumbai

Nothing beats the classic combination of a chic white shirt and denims, and no one can rock this style statement quite like actor Keerthy Suresh. How do we know this? Well, you have to take a look at the star's latest photoshoot to understand what we are saying.

Taking to Instagram today, Keerthy posted a stunning photo of herself posing for the camera while standing in front of a pretty backdrop. For her Palat moment, she chose a comfy and elegant white shirt and wore it with denims to get into the perfect weekend mode. The star captioned her post, "The perfect midweek mood #WaitingForTheWeekendLike #WednesdayVibes #MumbaiDiaries."

Apart from brightening up our day with her pretty smile, Keerthy also served us fashion goals with her outfit choice. The ensemble is an accurate pick for going out with your friends or chilling at home with your beau on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Scroll ahead to see the photo.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh looks beyond beautiful in co-ord print bralette and pants

Keerthy spent a lazy Wednesday in Mumbai dressed impeccably in the classic white shirt and denim combination. She chose a collared button-up featuring trendy sleeves with smocked details on the elbow, billowy silhouette, and gathered cuffs.

Keerthy chose acid-washed denim pants to go with the top. The actor tucked her shirt inside the denims to give it a clean look. She teamed her simple yet classy attire with a black sling bag, statement-making gold hoop earrings, and black nail paint. She left her wild curly mane open in a side parting, and for glam, went with nude lip shade and minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is part of several projects currently. She will be seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi. The star also has Vaashi co-starring Tovino Thomas, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, and Saani Kaayidham with director Selvaraghavan.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON