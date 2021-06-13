Keerthy Suresh in sleeveless floral dress looks magical, see new pic

It is the season of floral fashion. Don't believe us? Well, you just have to take a look at the social media pages of several celebrities to know what we are talking about. Summer is synonymous with floral prints and breezy silhouettes, and no one understands it quite like Keerthy Suresh. She is an acclaimed actor and fitness enthusiast. However, it is her sartorial choices that make us swoon.

Taking to her social media page today, Keerthy shared a picture of herself dressed in floral attire and made our weekend. Standing underneath a bougainvillaea tree, the actress struck a pose for the camera and created quite the buzz online. She captioned her dreamy photo, "Blooming."

In the picture, Keerthy wore a pink sleeveless georgette maxi dress. The ensemble featured a halter neckline and pleated details on the hem. The breezy dress was replete with floral print in various shades of pink, green and white. She looks magical.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video

The Rang De actor wore minimal accessories with her spring-ready ensemble. A pair of silver strappy pumps rounded off her look. She tied her tresses in a messy top bun with several strands of her hair falling from her face and sculpting it elegantly. For make-up, Keerthy opted for a dewy look.

Earlier, Keerthy inspired her followers to stay fit while staying at home by sharing pictures from her morning yoga routine. She had posted photos of herself doing the Vrikshasana and Natarajasana. Sharing the pictures, she had said, "Some yoga in the day keeps the tensions away #YogaDays #YogaWithK."

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham, Vaashi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata in multiple languages. Keerthy was shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic rattled the country. The film's team recently took to social media to reveal that an update regarding the shoot will be made once it resumes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter