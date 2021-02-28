Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Actor Keerthy Suresh is proud of her dog Nyke for overcoming his fear. In her latest Instagram post, she shared an adorable video in which Nyke is seen giving overcoming fears a new definition.
In the video, Nyke is seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and then eventually climbing on it and riding it like a boss. The video also featured Keerthy’s other dog, a labrador.
Keerthy captioned the post: “Overcoming fears surely has a new definition. Proud of you my boy, @iamnyke (sic).”
On the career front, Keerthy has two Telugu projects in her kitty. Her upcoming Telugu release will be Nithiin starrer Rang De, which will hit the screens later this year. She also has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.
In Tamil, Keerthy has two projects. In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister. She also has the upcoming thriller Saani Kaayidham, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Selvaraghavan.
Saani Kaayidham went on the floors on Friday. Keerthy took to Twitter to seek the blessings of her fans for the new project.
Keerthy was recently seen in Netflix’s Miss India, in which she played a businesswoman who goes on to set up a chain of chai shops in the US. The film also featured Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.
Also read: Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
Keerthy was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. However, she later opted out for reasons yet unknown. Some rumours suggest that the makers of the film were unhappy with her sudden decision to shed a lot of weight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video
- Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics
- Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic
- Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym
- Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag
- What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya
- Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture
- Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral
- Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at box-office, stuns the trade with big opening
- Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox