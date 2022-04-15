Keerthy Suresh is the epitome of grace in a sea crest georgette saree

Keerthy Suresh is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not working for the screen, keeps sharing snippets off her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile. The actor loves decking up in a range of attires, varying from casual to ethnic. Be it any attire, Keerthy knows how to wear one and make it look better. From slaying ethnic ensemble goals in a saree with a touch of her personalised sass, to looking super cool in a casual attire and dropping cues on how to dress up for a day out, Keerthy keeps slaying fashion goals on a daily basis.

Keerthy, a day back, chose to ditch casual ensemble and instead dec k up in an ethnic attire and make her fans go wow. The actor shared a slew of pictures from her recent fashion photoshoot on her Instagram profile and made us drool with her look. Keerthy played muse to the fashion designer house Rouje and picked a sea crest embellished georgette saree for the pictures. Keerthy's saree came with hand embroidery details in white resham threads. She paired it with a silk sequined sleeveless embroidered blouse as she posed for the pictures like a diva. Take a look at the pictures here:

Keerthy aptly accessorised her ethnic look for the day with a golden choker, golden earrings and bangles embedded with white stones. In one of the pictures, Keerthy can be seen sitting on a chair and posing for the indoor photoshoot. In another picture, the actor can be seen standing with her back to the camera and showing off her ethnic ensemble. Styled by fashion stylist Archa Mehta, Keerthy wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part and accessorised her hair with fresh white flowers. Assisted by makeup artist Vishal Charan, Keerthy went minimal on the makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Keerthy looked right out of an ethnic fashion fairytale.

