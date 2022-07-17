Keerthy Suresh slips into a casual look, serves perfect weekend fashion inspo

Keerthy Suresh keeps upgrading her fashion game on a regular basis. The actor is an absolute fashionista at heart and leaves no stone unturned to prove the same as well. Keerthy keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis and each of her looks manage to drop major fashion cues for her fans to follow. Keerthy can do it all – slip into a casual attire and blend comfort and style together, and deck up in an ethnic ensemble and give us all the festive fashion inspo that we need. Keerthy's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fashion photoshoots, and they manage to make us drool all the time.

Keerthy, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from her fashion photoshoot and gave us a glimpse of her weekend kinda mood. Keerthy decked up in a perfect comfortable weekend ensemble and sat on a chair as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. The pictures are giving us all the inspo to stay at home and chill this weekend. For the pictures, Keerthy picked a black tank top and teamed it with a pair of white trousers. The comfy black tank top hugged her shape as she tucked it inside her high-waisted white trousers. In one of the pictures, Keerthy can be seen posing for a close-up shot, while another picture features the actor with her legs up in the chair and being comfortable, while looking away from the camera. Keerthy announced her love for monochrome with these pictures. With a black heart emoticon and a white heart emoticon, she captioned her pictures.

Sty;ed by fashion stylist Archa Mehta, Keerthy wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls and let the wind play with her hair and give a messy and a homely look to her pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. Assisted by Niti Goenka, Keerthy decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

