Khushi Kapoor's dinner-date look in 13k mini dress is super chic: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Like her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor also has a steal-worthy wardrobe. The 21-year-old is a rising Gen-Z fashionista, and her Instagram page is a window to her eye-catching looks. From Indian ethnic wear to trendy crop tops and mom jeans, Khushi wears it all. However, the star feels most comfortable in bodycon dresses. One look at her recent photos, and you will know what we mean.

On Sunday evening, Khushi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a chic printed mini dress with cut-outs. She posted a mirror selfie in which she posed inside her room and showed off the party-ready ensemble. The star used sparkle emoji as the caption of her post.

Khushi's dress is from the shelves of one of her favourite clothing labels, House Of CB. She wore the ensemble for an outing with her friends. If you wish to include this dress in your party-wear collection, we found out the price details. Keep scrolling to know more.

Khushi chose a one-shoulder mini dress featuring a dreamy cocoa swirl print for the occasion. It comes with a sultry keyhole neckline, corset bodice, asymmetric hem, draped detailing, and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her statuesque frame.

Screenshot of Khushi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Khushi completed the ultra-chic vibe with a dainty chain, statement rings, hoop earrings, and a shiny pearl bracelet. She also carried a black mini top handle bag with the ensemble. Centre-parted super-straight locks hanging from the shoulders completed the hairdo.

For the glam, Khushi opted for nude pink lip shade, quirky blue nail art, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and sharp contour.

Coming back to the dress, it is available on the House Of CB website. Called The Clementine Swirl Print Cut Out Mini Dress, the mini outfit will cost you ₹13,970 (GBP 139).

The Clementine Swirl Print Dress. (houseofcb.com)

Meanwhile, after Khushi shared the post, it garnered several likes and comments. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor filled the comments section with compliments.

Comments on Khushi Kapoor's post.

What do you think of her look?

