Khushi Kapoor in 13k purple bikini top and bottom enjoys a romantic sunny day

Khushi Kapoor has definitely wowed the internet with her effortless take on Gen-Z style. Like her sisters Janhvi, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Khushi also keeps her social media family entertained with note-worthy looks, ranging from floral sundresses to statement co-ord pieces. Recently, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter made our collective summer dreams true by giving us the perfect look to lounge by the pool this season.

Khushi Kapoor stunned her followers after she posted pictures of herself enjoying by the pool, with her dog, on Instagram. She wore a purple bikini set for the mini shoot, and we are all taking style cues. She captioned her pictures, “Pool Day,” with a purple heart and sun emoji.

The 20-year-old wore a wide square neckline bikini top with adjustable thin straps. The top had a barely-there back flap and a boned bodice. The textured fabric of the top added a quirky detail to the stunning beach look.

Khushi wore the top with matching high waist bikini bottom. The textured bikini had an attached belt on the waistline adorned with a faux pearl buckle. She brought the whole look together with a sheer calf-length purple coverup that had droopy sleeves.

Khushi Kapoor in a purple bikini. (Instagram/@khushi05k)

Khushi’s outfit is from the label called Lovers and Friends. If you plan to lounge by the pool while enjoying the summer sun, we have some news for you. The Seychelle bikini top and high-waist bottom are available on the website for ₹6,525 (USD 88) and ₹7,266 (USD 98). The set is worth ₹13,791.

The Seychelle top. (loversandfriends.us)

The Seychelle high waist bottom. (loversandfriends.us)

To style her look, Khushi left her tresses open in a middle-parting and styled them in defined curls. She wore the outfit with vintage cat-eye shades, a gold necklace and a dainty bracelet. For make-up, she chose nude pink lipstick and glowing skin.

What do you think about Khushi Kapoor’s look?

