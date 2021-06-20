Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Khushi Kapoor in 13k purple bikini top and bottom enjoys a romantic sunny day
fashion

Khushi Kapoor in 13k purple bikini top and bottom enjoys a romantic sunny day

Khushi Kapoor stuns in a purple bikini top and high-waist bottom as she enjoys by the pool on a romantic sunny day. The outfit is worth ₹13k and she looks incredible in it. Check it out below.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor in 13k purple bikini top and bottom enjoys a romantic sunny day(Instagram/@khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor has definitely wowed the internet with her effortless take on Gen-Z style. Like her sisters Janhvi, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Khushi also keeps her social media family entertained with note-worthy looks, ranging from floral sundresses to statement co-ord pieces. Recently, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter made our collective summer dreams true by giving us the perfect look to lounge by the pool this season.

Khushi Kapoor stunned her followers after she posted pictures of herself enjoying by the pool, with her dog, on Instagram. She wore a purple bikini set for the mini shoot, and we are all taking style cues. She captioned her pictures, “Pool Day,” with a purple heart and sun emoji.

The 20-year-old wore a wide square neckline bikini top with adjustable thin straps. The top had a barely-there back flap and a boned bodice. The textured fabric of the top added a quirky detail to the stunning beach look.

ALSO READ: From fancy gowns to embellished lehengas, 5 times Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor set major fashion goals

Khushi wore the top with matching high waist bikini bottom. The textured bikini had an attached belt on the waistline adorned with a faux pearl buckle. She brought the whole look together with a sheer calf-length purple coverup that had droopy sleeves.

Khushi Kapoor in a purple bikini. (Instagram/@khushi05k)

Khushi’s outfit is from the label called Lovers and Friends. If you plan to lounge by the pool while enjoying the summer sun, we have some news for you. The Seychelle bikini top and high-waist bottom are available on the website for 6,525 (USD 88) and 7,266 (USD 98). The set is worth 13,791.

The Seychelle top. (loversandfriends.us)
The Seychelle high waist bottom. (loversandfriends.us)

To style her look, Khushi left her tresses open in a middle-parting and styled them in defined curls. She wore the outfit with vintage cat-eye shades, a gold necklace and a dainty bracelet. For make-up, she chose nude pink lipstick and glowing skin.

What do you think about Khushi Kapoor’s look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP