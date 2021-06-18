Khushi Kapoor steps out for a 'pool day', Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor impressed. See pics

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, shared pictures wearing a purple bikini. Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old dropped photos in which she was seen wearing the swimwear with a matching cape.

Khushi Kapoor left her hair loose, sported a chic pair of sunglasses as she posed beside an outdoor pool. She captioned her pictures, "Pool day💜☀️".

Khushi's friends and family members took to the comments section and showered her with compliments. Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, called Khushi, "Cuteeeee." Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented, "Girl u on 🔥". Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor dropped a few heart emojis. Other comments included, "speechless", "wow 🔥", "can't handle 🔥" and "stunned".

Khushi is currently in India. She has been in the US where she is pursuing her higher studies in acting. Over the past few weeks, Khushi has been seen bonding with her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor. The sisters were spotted cycling a few times in the past, with the duo requesting the paparazzi to maintain the required distance. She was also seen posing with friends in her bedroom.

Like Janhvi and their late mother, Sridevi, Khushi is also keen on joining the film industry as an actor. Boney had confirmed that Khushi will make her acting debut in the near future. However, he had said that he wouldn't be launching her.

“I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he told a leading daily earlier this year. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he had added.