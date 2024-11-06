Khushi Kapoor rings in 24th birthday in stylish ivory maxi dress and ‘It’ Kelly bag. The price tag will blow your mind!

Khushi Kapoor turned 24 yesterday, and she celebrated her special day in style! The Archies actor threw a fun pyjama party that's already making waves on social media with adorable pictures. But the celebrations didn't stop there — she also had a lavish dinner with close friends. As always, Khushi's fashion was on point, and her birthday look was no exception. She rocked a stunning white bodycon dress, proving once again that she's a true Gen Z style icon. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor turns 24: 6 fashion moments that prove she is the ultimate Gen Z style icon) Khushi Kapoor stuns in ivory dress for her 24th birthday celebration(Instagram/@khushikapoor)

Khushi Kapoor rocks white dress for birthday

On Wednesday, Khushi Kapoor treated her fans to a mid-week surprise by sharing a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. The photos captured sweet moments as she posed with her friends and cut her birthday cake.

Khushi looked stunning in an ivory maxi dress that exuded elegance and simplicity. The dress featured a luxurious satin fabric with a straight neckline and delicate, barely-there adjustable straps. Fully lined to the knee with a special stretch power mesh, the dress gave a flattering, curve-enhancing fit that highlighted her graceful silhouette.

How much her dress costs?

If you loved Khushi's chic dress and are curious about its price, we've got all the details! Her elegant dress is from the shelves of the brand Solace London and is priced at £149, which is approximately ₹15,000.

Khushi's dress costs £149, which is approximately ₹15,000.(app.houseofcb.com)

She accessorised her look with a multi-layered gold necklace, diamond stud earrings, bracelets stacked on her wrist, a sleek wristwatch, and rings adorning her fingers. Adding the perfect statement piece, she carried the ultimate "It" bag of the season—a blue Hermès Kelly—which flawlessly completed her ensemble. Her bag costs $39,765, which is approximately ₹33 lakh.

Khushi's blue Kelly bag costs $39,765, which is approximately ₹33 lakh.(mightychic.com)

Her makeup look features smokey eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious hair styled in a middle part and left loose, she perfectly wrapped up her chic birthday look.