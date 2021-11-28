Khushi Kapoor serves a Regina George moment in cardigan-mini skirt with 1 lakh bag, Shanaya Kapoor reacts

Janhvi Kapoor's baby sister Khushi Kapoor has proved herself as Bollywood's Gen-Z trendsetter with her voguish sartorial choices. The 21-year-old's Instagram account is a window to her most stylish looks, and, on Saturday night, she gave us a glimpse of another glamorous moment inspired by Mean Girls' Regina George.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi took to Instagram on Saturday night to post several photos of herself dressed in a chic knit cardigan and mini skirt. Her look got love from Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. "Tonight's vibe," Khushi Kapoor captioned the post.

Khushi's simple yet chic ensemble is a great pick for a night out with friends or a dinner party with your family. Scroll ahead to see the photos and find out why her look reminded us of Regina George.

See Khushi's photos here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor, who wore the stunning corset dress better?

Khushi's night-out fit includes a stylish lavender knit cardigan adorned with ribbed details on the hem and cuffs of long sleeves. It also had embellished silver buttons on the front and puffed shoulders, giving us all the retro feels.

Khushi completed her outfit with a white skirt featuring flared silhouette, mini length, and pleats. Her look was quite similar to the cardigan and short skirt combination that has come to be associated with Mean Girls' Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.

Khushi Kapoor in a knit cardigan and skirt set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi teamed her ensemble with shimmery pink peep-toe sandals featuring bow-shaped straps embellished with crystals. She accessories the look with pearl drop earrings, a sleek bracelet, and an expensive Prada Re-Edition 2000 embellished shoulder bag.

If you wish to know the price of Khushi's bag, we have all the details for you. It is available on the My Theresa website for ₹1,10,448 (1,300 Euros) approximately.

The Prada Re-Edition 2000 embellished shoulder bag. (mytheresa.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, side-parted sleek open locks, nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mascara-laden lashes completed Khushi's glam.

After Khushi posted the photos, it quickly garnered love from her fans and friends. Maheep Kapoor commented, "Love the shoes Khushi." Shanaya Kapoor called her 'beauty.' See some of the other comments:

Comments on Khushi Kapoor's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of her ensemble?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON