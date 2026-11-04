Khushi Kapoor steals the spotlight at Diwali bash in a dazzling mirror-embellished ensemble

Ahead of Diwali, pre-festive celebrations have already begun for Bollywood stars, with celebrities giving fans plenty of fashion inspiration in their stunning outfits. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, also made a statement in a striking mirror-work ensemble at Ramesh Taurani's party that got the internet talking. Here’s a closer look at her outfit.

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Decoding Khushi Kapoor’s look

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Khushi styled an elaborate, statement-making antique gold-and-bronze ensemble that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary, jewellery-inspired silhouette. It has a royal, almost armour-like aesthetic, with intricate embellishments, layered metallic details, and a striking interplay of textures.

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{{^usCountry}} The outfit features a heavily embellished, sleeveless blouse, which almost doubles as a piece of statement jewellery. The fitted bodice delights with multiple layers of ornate metallic detailing arranged in curved, necklace-like patterns across the chest. Antique gold and bronze embellishments are interspersed with small circular mirror-like discs, turquoise accents, pearl-like elements, and teardrop-shaped metallic danglers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit features a heavily embellished, sleeveless blouse, which almost doubles as a piece of statement jewellery. The fitted bodice delights with multiple layers of ornate metallic detailing arranged in curved, necklace-like patterns across the chest. Antique gold and bronze embellishments are interspersed with small circular mirror-like discs, turquoise accents, pearl-like elements, and teardrop-shaped metallic danglers. {{/usCountry}}

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Another layer of drama is added by embellished chains and beaded strands that run diagonally from the shoulder across the torso and towards the waist. The floor-length lehenga also features a maximalist aesthetic. Crafted in a deep bronze, rust, and antique-gold palette, the skirt delights with intricate vertical panels decorated with embroidery, metallic motifs, mirror-like embellishments, and ornamental borders.

Makeup and accessories

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Khushi’s outfit is enough to do all the talking, and therefore the actor kept her makeup and accessories minimal. She opted for simple earrings matching her outfit and minimal makeup. The dewy base is balanced with bronze highlighter, kohl eyes, and brown lips. Her hair is tied in a bun to divert the attention towards the outfit.

How to recreate the look?

If you want to ditch usual traditional outfits this Diwali and try something different, Khushi’s look can be the inspiration. You can consider pairing a heavily embellished corset-style blouse with a matching maximalist tapered skirt.

More about Khushi Kapoor

Born on November 5, 2000, Khushi Kapoor is an Indian actor who has worked in Bollywood movies. Born to late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi made her acting debut as Betty Cooper in The Archies in 2023. She also starred in Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan in 2025. Apart from acting, Khushi is also a brand ambassador for brands and products such as Sol de Janeiro and Myntra.