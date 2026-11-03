Wearing the same outfit twice is not a fashion mistake: Why we need to rethink our relationship with repeating clothes

Divya highlighted that from a psychological standpoint, this stressor is most of all related to social comparison and acceptance. We are all hardwired to compare our lives with those around us to figure out how we should exist within society. Social media has heightened this drive by providing us with a steady stream of photos from others wearing new outfits, attending events, and living perfect lives. By seeing photos of people constantly switching up their outfits, we may start to internalize the behavior as a social standard.

In an age where practically every item you wear can be snapped, filmed, or posted online, wearing the same thing twice can feel like it needs justification. What was once a boring reality of everyday life has slowly turned into an unwelcome burden, mostly among youth who have felt the compulsion to change their appearance every time they leave the house. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divya G, a psychologist at Aster Whitefield Hospitals, Bangalore, shared the psychological take on this.

“Eventually, this can impact our body image. We may begin to relate how we look to our value, thinking that a new garment makes us more attractive, interesting, and/or even more likely to be accepted by others,” said Divya. The concern of being judged on wearing the same ensemble is so intense that it surpasses that of anyone taking note of it.

Bear in mind that clothes are not an indicator of who we are, and the style in which we wear them does not indicate our confidence levels or achievements. We are supposed to use our clothes as a form of expression; however, it is who we are and not the clothes we put on that gives us value.

How to embrace repeating outfits? “The process of wearing the same clothes repeatedly helps to develop a more positive attitude towards ourselves and our appearance,” explained Divya. Now we can freely choose clothes according to how they fit, suit our taste, and are practical without any risk of being judged by other people.

“This is another reason I love this challenge; it's a lesson in mindful consumption. You don't have to purchase a fresh new ensemble for any event to prove you're successful, empowered, or stylish,” said Divya. An outfit you love, change a bit or even just wear again, can be your confident style statement.

Mentors and role models, family members, friends, teachers, community leaders, and social media producers can all influence children and family members. Try using compliments about personality, creativity, and confidence instead of looks.