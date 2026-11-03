Wearing the same outfit twice is not a fashion mistake: Why we need to rethink our relationship with repeating clothes
Social media may push the pressure to dress differently every time, but repeating outfits is nothing to be embarrassed about.
In an age where practically every item you wear can be snapped, filmed, or posted online, wearing the same thing twice can feel like it needs justification. What was once a boring reality of everyday life has slowly turned into an unwelcome burden, mostly among youth who have felt the compulsion to change their appearance every time they leave the house. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divya G, a psychologist at Aster Whitefield Hospitals, Bangalore, shared the psychological take on this.
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Why repeating clothes is a fashion choice worth embracing?
Divya highlighted that from a psychological standpoint, this stressor is most of all related to social comparison and acceptance. We are all hardwired to compare our lives with those around us to figure out how we should exist within society. Social media has heightened this drive by providing us with a steady stream of photos from others wearing new outfits, attending events, and living perfect lives. By seeing photos of people constantly switching up their outfits, we may start to internalize the behavior as a social standard.
“Eventually, this can impact our body image. We may begin to relate how we look to our value, thinking that a new garment makes us more attractive, interesting, and/or even more likely to be accepted by others,” said Divya. The concern of being judged on wearing the same ensemble is so intense that it surpasses that of anyone taking note of it.
Bear in mind that clothes are not an indicator of who we are, and the style in which we wear them does not indicate our confidence levels or achievements. We are supposed to use our clothes as a form of expression; however, it is who we are and not the clothes we put on that gives us value.
How to embrace repeating outfits?
“The process of wearing the same clothes repeatedly helps to develop a more positive attitude towards ourselves and our appearance,” explained Divya. Now we can freely choose clothes according to how they fit, suit our taste, and are practical without any risk of being judged by other people.
“This is another reason I love this challenge; it's a lesson in mindful consumption. You don't have to purchase a fresh new ensemble for any event to prove you're successful, empowered, or stylish,” said Divya. An outfit you love, change a bit or even just wear again, can be your confident style statement.
Mentors and role models, family members, friends, teachers, community leaders, and social media producers can all influence children and family members. Try using compliments about personality, creativity, and confidence instead of looks.
In the end, there's no need to justify wearing an outfit twice. We don't need to abandon our love for fashion, but we can take it away from the shame and competitiveness of dressing for others. And when we're at ease with wearing an outfit twice, we're already a step ahead.
The secret is, it's not always about a new outfit. It's about the feeling you get when you put on that outfit you already have, and not caring who sees you.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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