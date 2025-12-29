Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Maintain a positive attitude and stay away from office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Those who are on a notice period will see positive twists in their professional life.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Consider the emotions of the people around

Look for the best moments in love life. Overcome work-related issues to have a happy day. Be cool in financial affairs today. Health is also normal.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be a good lover, and you should also be sensitive to the emotions of your partner. You may also expect a successful professional life supported by good finances and health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Keep a strong attitude in the love affair. This will help you in settling more ego-related issues. Avoid being harsh to the lover. You should also be expressive today in terms of romance. Female natives need to avoid arguments in the relationship today, as you don’t want things to get out of hand. Those who have had a breakup may come across someone interesting today. But it may take time to turn into a romantic affair.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive attitude at the office and stay away from office politics. Handle professional pressure efficiently. Those who are on a notice period will see positive twists in their professional life. It is wise to keep office politics out of professional life. Students are required to pay more attention to academics. Entrepreneurs will make new partnership deals and can also confidently move ahead with the decision to launch new ideas. Students will also take examinations today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issues will come up. However, it is good to keep a distance from blind shopping. The first part of the day is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and real estate. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. There will also be relief from fund-related issues. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the lifestyle today. Minor infections, including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing, will be common. Some seniors may develop pain in joints, while females may develop gynaecological complaints. Minor natives may have a viral fever or complain about bruises today. If you are keen to quit smoking and alcohol consumption, today is the best day for it.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Maintain a positive attitude and stay away from office politics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On