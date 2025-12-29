Gemini Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Maintain a positive attitude and stay away from office politics

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Consider the emotions of the people around Look for the best moments in love life. Overcome work-related issues to have a happy day. Be cool in financial affairs today. Health is also normal. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be a good lover, and you should also be sensitive to the emotions of your partner. You may also expect a successful professional life supported by good finances and health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Keep a strong attitude in the love affair. This will help you in settling more ego-related issues. Avoid being harsh to the lover. You should also be expressive today in terms of romance. Female natives need to avoid arguments in the relationship today, as you don’t want things to get out of hand. Those who have had a breakup may come across someone interesting today. But it may take time to turn into a romantic affair.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive attitude at the office and stay away from office politics. Handle professional pressure efficiently. Those who are on a notice period will see positive twists in their professional life. It is wise to keep office politics out of professional life. Students are required to pay more attention to academics. Entrepreneurs will make new partnership deals and can also confidently move ahead with the decision to launch new ideas. Students will also take examinations today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issues will come up. However, it is good to keep a distance from blind shopping. The first part of the day is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and real estate. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. There will also be relief from fund-related issues. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the lifestyle today. Minor infections, including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing, will be common. Some seniors may develop pain in joints, while females may develop gynaecological complaints. Minor natives may have a viral fever or complain about bruises today. If you are keen to quit smoking and alcohol consumption, today is the best day for it.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)