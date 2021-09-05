Khushi Kapoor teams strappy dress with expensive mini bag for lunch date, here's what it costs

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor may not have made her debut in the film industry but has already established herself as a style icon with her voguish sartorial choices. The Gen-Z icon effortlessly combines Bollywood glamour with New York-inspired street style choices, proving she is a budding trendsetter. Her latest look for an outing with her friend is our current favourite look.

Khushi Kapoor enjoyed an outing with her friend in Mumbai on Saturday. She looked absolutely chic in her outfit. Her friend posted the pictures on her Instagram account and caused quite the stir online.

Khushi chose a pretty spaghetti-strapped dress and teamed it with a belted bag for the outing. She channelled the seasonal vibes with the colour of her outfit and accessory. If you need a look for your next date with your best friend, take cues from Janhvi Kapoor's sister.

Khushi Kapoor with her friend. (Instagram/@muskan_chanana)

Khushi chose a strappy printed blush pink printed dress for the lunch date with her friend. The dress featured barely-there straps, keyhole detail on the square neckline, and intricate cut-outs on the back.

The swirl print in hot pink shade elevated the look of Khushi's midi that came with a figure-hugging silhouette and a back vent. She teamed it with a dainty gold chain, silver ear studs and nude strappy pumps.

Khushi wore a textured Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag in a candy pink shade around her waist to round off her chic avatar in the slip dress. The luxury mini bag is available on the Farfetch website for ₹37,519 approximately (USD 514).

The Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag. (farfetch.com)

Khushi left her luscious and wavy tresses open in a middle parting for the lunch date. Nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and minimal make-up rounded off Khushi's glam with the attire.

Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's youngest sister. She is pursuing her higher studies in New York.

