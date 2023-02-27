Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt in jaw-dropping thigh-high slit gowns steal the spotlight as best-dressed divas at awards show

Actors Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt attended an awards show in Mumbai last night. The two divas stole the spotlight as the best-dressed stars at the star-studded event in two jaw-dropping looks. While newlywed Kiara Advani chose a red embellished gown with sheer details and a risqué thigh-high slit, Alia made heads turn in a mint green cut-out gown beautified with a thigh-baring slit. Their gowns are the perfect party ensemble and can easily revamp your wardrobe if you plan to steal the look. Keep scrolling to check out Alia and Kiara's pictures and videos. (Also Read | Kiara Advani is the hottest Desi Girl as she attends first award show after wedding to Sidharth Malhotra. See pics)

Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt serve a jaw-dropping look in thigh-high slit gowns

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, several stars stepped out in Mumbai dressed in glamorous ensembles to attend an awards show. The guest list also included leading ladies of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. The paparazzi clicked Kiara and Alia walking the red carpet in jaw-dropping risqué gowns at the awards night. Kiara, who is married to Sidharth Malhotra, chose a red dress and Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, chose a mint green ensemble. Read our download on their glamorous attires below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding Kiara Advani's gown, it comes in a blood red shade and features an off-shoulder plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, full-length sleeves, corseted torso with sheer panels, shimmering red sequinned and beaded embellishments, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. The risqué thigh-baring slit on the side added an oomph factor to Kiara's look for the night.

Kiara Advani attends an awards show in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara ditched all accessories with the statement-making gown and wore her diamond engagement ring and silver strappy high heels. Lastly, centre-parted sleek open tresses, nude pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, and dewy base.

Ali Bhatt attends an awards show in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt wore a mint green gown to walk on the red carpet at the awards night. Alia's ensemble features a deep V neckline, full-length billowy sleeves, cut-out under the bust, a criss-cross silhouette on the front, gathered details, a flowy skirt with pleated design, and a floor-grazing hem length. The thigh-high slit added an extra dose of hotness to Alia's look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia accessorised the mint green outfit with a diamond and emerald necklace, matching ring, and black strappy platform high heels. In the end, Alia chose side-parted open wavy locks, glossy nude lip shade, subtle smoky eyes, kohl-lined eyelids, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, dewy rouged base, and light contouring.

Which divas look do you like the best?