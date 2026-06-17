Kiara Advani and Karan Johar turn showstopper for Rahul Mishra's designer showcase, dazzle in black and diamond jewels

Kiara Advani and Karan Johar walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra on June 17. The duo wore all-black looks designed by the couturier for a Mercedes car launch event. Let's decode their looks:

Kiara Advani and Karan Johar for Rahul Mishra's showcase.

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What did Kiara Advani wear?

Rahul Mishra dressed Kiara Advani in a black, floor-length gown from her collection, styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr and Kashish Gaur. Kiara's makeup was done by Lekha Gupta, while her tresses were styled by Nikita Menon. The actor accessorised her look with earrings from Mahesh Notandass, and the handstack is from Studio Renn.

Kiara's Rahul Mishra gown is an off-the-shoulder ensemble featuring a plunging, sweetheart neckline elevated by a corseted bodice that perfectly hugs her frame like a second skin. The corset is attached to an exaggerated waist belt decked in shimmering sequins, accentuating her svelte frame.

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{{^usCountry}} The highlight of the ensemble has to be the skirt with a voluminous silhouette, pleated design, and a balloon-style fit cinched at the ankles. The train at the back adds a regal touch to her look, while the hand-painted designs – inspired by nature, including colourful florals and The Starry Night painting by Vincent van Gogh – elevated the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highlight of the ensemble has to be the skirt with a voluminous silhouette, pleated design, and a balloon-style fit cinched at the ankles. The train at the back adds a regal touch to her look, while the hand-painted designs – inspired by nature, including colourful florals and The Starry Night painting by Vincent van Gogh – elevated the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiara accessorised the ensemble with glittering diamond earrings, statement diamond cocktail rings, and diamond-encrusted bracelets. A pair of embellished black stilettos stole the show. Lastly, she styled her tresses in a side parting and wavy, blowout curls, with her makeup rounded off with kohl-lined eyes, smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, and nude lip shade.

Karan Johar turns showstopper

As for Karan, he walked the ramp alongside Kiara Advani in a black suit designed by Rahul Mishra. The ensemble features a black blazer adorned with glittering sequin embellishments arranged in a wavy pattern, creating the illusion of a sea, and a starfish-shaped brooch on the lapel.

He paired the look with a matching black shirt with raised collars and an interesting front closure. He paired the blouse with black tapered pants featuring a skimming fit on the hem. A diamond choker necklace, black dress boots, stylish vintage sunglasses, a clean-shaven look, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look.

On the work front

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On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic alongside Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas, who has cast her as Nadia, recently revealed that Kiara was her first and only choice for the role, praising her for bringing both fragility and strength to the character.

She also has Vvan with Sidharth in the pipeline, a folklore-inspired thriller. Initially slated for May 15, the film has now been rescheduled to release on August 28, 2026, on Raksha Bandhan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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